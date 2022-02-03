FleetZero to launch sea transportation with electric ships with replaceable batteries

American startup FleetZero intends to decarbonize industrial shipping with a new approach to ship design. The company is working on an all-electric boat with a quick-change battery feature. Such ships, according to FleetZero, will be effective on routes of almost any range and will be able to be serviced even in small ports – as a result, the startup’s solution will not only be cleaner but also cheaper to operate than traditional counterparts.

According to TechCrunch, FleetZero wants to clean up emissions from transoceanic shipping but has no plans to build ships with record-breaking ranges. Instead, the startup has focused on developing ships that will run between “transshipment points”, reducing the load on container ships. According to FleetZero co-founder Stephen Henderson, this approach implies “a strange economics of shipping” – contrary to popular belief, the more ships and stops one operator has, the lower its costs for transporting goods.

“I even had to simulate this phenomenon on the floor with my daughter’s toy boats. Think of it this way: if a ship has enough batteries to go a thousand miles, then you won’t go exactly that distance every time, and you’ll either have too many or too few options. And if you only have one big ship that has to change batteries at each end, you have to have twice the number of active batteries,” Henderson explained.

The head of the startup added that by dividing the same capacity among several ships and adding several new stops to them, the operator company would need a much smaller battery capacity in total. An additional advantage in this process will be FleetZero’s elimination of “plug-in ships”.

Instead of long charge cycles, the startup proposes to completely change the batteries of such a ship as part of “marine pit stops”. As a result, stops at ports will be short and this will not significantly increase the speed of cargo passing by electrified routes.

FleetZero’s technology is based on a proprietary 2 MWh battery. This battery is placed in a sea container with dimensions of 6 by 1.5 meters, its weight is about 8 tons. The battery itself is assembled on the basis of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, which promise stable operation regardless of temperature changes. According to the startup, the battery was also specially designed for “careless handling” – standard equipment that is installed in any seaport can be used to transport charging containers.

“We can put two batteries or two hundred on the ship, changing the range every time we load it. You unload and load them just like any other cargo,” said the head of the startup.

The startup is now working on the details of its concept and is discussing the production of batteries with industry partners. Over the next three years, FleetZero intends to collect the first batch of batteries and place them on a 90-meter cargo ship. According to the developers’ plan, by 2025 it will receive all the necessary approvals from regulatory authorities for testing and will be able to launch commercial flights in the second half of the next decade.