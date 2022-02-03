Flight tests of the hydrogen version of the A380 airliner are scheduled for 2026

Airbus will team up with French-American holding CFM International to develop the A380 hydrogen airliner. As part of the collaboration, Airbus will provide the aircraft, while CFM will provide modified GE Passport engines and other fuel cell components. The first ground tests of the hydrogen-powered A380 engines will begin this year, with flight tests scheduled for 2026. If all goes according to plan, Airbus will begin commercial operation by 2035, according to CNBC.

The joint venture between Airbus and CFM is part of the global ZEROe initiative dedicated to reducing emissions. The aircraft manufacturer launched the project in September 2020 and has been in talks with aircraft component developers around the world since then. CFM International, one of the industry’s top engine manufacturers, will be the centerpiece of Airbus’ ambitious plan, partners say.

CFM has agreed to modify the combustion chamber, fuel system, and GE Passport turbofan engine control platform on Airbus aircraft. The developers chose this engine because of its physical size and lightweight – this model must withstand the high temperatures at which hydrogen burns. Airbus is going to install an experimental engine at the top of the fuselage, just forward of the tail. In this way, the company will control the emissions of hydrogen engines separately from standard engines (in the test version, for safety, both types of engines will be used – hydrogen and aviation kerosene).

Airbus decided to specifically use the A380, a wide-body passenger aircraft with a capacity of up to 853 passengers, one of the largest on the market, in order to test all new engineering solutions on the heaviest aircraft.

During the test phase, the partners will equip the aircraft with four tanks containing 400 kg of liquid hydrogen. Airbus noted that the company will later determine the requirements for a hydrogen power plant.

When it comes to safety issues, CFM promises to meet all the necessary standards for reliable testing. Mohamed Ali, vice president of GE Aviation, the co-owner of CFM, said they have enough experience with hydrogen – it has tested hydrogen fuel in various engines and operating modes for more than 8 million hours.

Earlier this month, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said his company intends to fully decarbonize its operations in the coming years. The Airbus chief called hydrogen “the best solution” to reduce aviation’s CO2 emissions, but acknowledged that current technology does not allow aircraft to be upgraded quickly. Therefore, Airbus is leading several projects to develop environmentally-friendly vehicles and investing in promising initiatives. By the end of this decade, Airbus expects to have an efficient passenger aircraft that supports a variety of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).