For the first time, artificial intelligence accurately diagnoses breast cancer

For the first time in the world! The AI algorithm has been clinically tested in breast cancer detection for a range of specific subtypes.

The study, published in the journal Nature npj Breast Cancer, is the result of a collaboration between the Curie Institute in France and Ibex Medical Analytics, a leader in AI-assisted cancer diagnosis. For the first time, an algorithm is presented that can accurately detect multiple pathological features in a breast biopsy (or tissue sample).

Fast and objective help for pathologists

With over 2.2 million new cases in 2020, breast cancer is the most common malignancy in the world. Typically, the diagnosis of this type of cancer is made after histological examination of breast biopsy specimens, which can be time-consuming, subjective, and therefore erroneous. In addition, the number of pathologists has declined in recent years, while the overall incidence of breast cancer has increased. “Therefore, there is a growing need for automated solutions and decision support tools to help pathologists identify cancers faster and more accurately,” the Curie Institute said in a statement. The system was designed to support the medical profession.

Specifically, the AI algorithm was trained to identify 51 breast characteristics using deep learning techniques on hundreds of thousands of image samples. The search then focused on 841 complete slides from breast biopsies. The AI algorithm analyzed these images and the results were scored according to the agreed diagnosis by the two pathologists. “I was impressed by the results of the study, the very high level of accuracy and breadth of detection capabilities offered by AI technology, similar to those of experienced pathologists,” said Stuart Schnitt, MD, professor of pathology at Harvard Medical School and co-author of the study.

AI can detect various types of breast cancer, including rare subtypes. For example, the system distinguished non-specific invasive breast carcinoma from infiltrating/invasive lobular carcinoma, which account for 70% and 10-15% of all invasive breast tumors, respectively. But the artificial intelligence algorithm also detected rare types such as metaplastic or mucinous carcinomas. In addition, he identified tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), biomarkers of lymphocyte-dominated breast cancer.

“We are very pleased with this collaboration, which has allowed some of the Curie Institute pathologists to gain first-hand experience with this AI tool,” said Anne Vincent-Salomon, Physician and Head of Pathology at the Curie Institute and Professor at the Paris University of Science and Letters. “Ultimately, this will allow us to optimize diagnoses, accelerate therapeutic decision making, and ultimately improve patient care.”