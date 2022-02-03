January 17, 2023 12:55 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

For the first time, artificial intelligence accurately diagnoses breast cancer

For the first time, artificial intelligence accurately diagnoses breast cancer

For the first time in the world! The AI algorithm has been clinically tested in breast cancer detection for a range of specific subtypes.

The study, published in the journal Nature npj Breast Cancer, is the result of a collaboration between the Curie Institute in France and Ibex Medical Analytics, a leader in AI-assisted cancer diagnosis. For the first time, an algorithm is presented that can accurately detect multiple pathological features in a breast biopsy (or tissue sample).

Fast and objective help for pathologists

With over 2.2 million new cases in 2020, breast cancer is the most common malignancy in the world. Typically, the diagnosis of this type of cancer is made after histological examination of breast biopsy specimens, which can be time-consuming, subjective, and therefore erroneous. In addition, the number of pathologists has declined in recent years, while the overall incidence of breast cancer has increased. “Therefore, there is a growing need for automated solutions and decision support tools to help pathologists identify cancers faster and more accurately,” the Curie Institute said in a statement. The system was designed to support the medical profession.

Specifically, the AI algorithm was trained to identify 51 breast characteristics using deep learning techniques on hundreds of thousands of image samples. The search then focused on 841 complete slides from breast biopsies. The AI algorithm analyzed these images and the results were scored according to the agreed diagnosis by the two pathologists. “I was impressed by the results of the study, the very high level of accuracy and breadth of detection capabilities offered by AI technology, similar to those of experienced pathologists,” said Stuart Schnitt, MD, professor of pathology at Harvard Medical School and co-author of the study.

AI can detect various types of breast cancer, including rare subtypes. For example, the system distinguished non-specific invasive breast carcinoma from infiltrating/invasive lobular carcinoma, which account for 70% and 10-15% of all invasive breast tumors, respectively. But the artificial intelligence algorithm also detected rare types such as metaplastic or mucinous carcinomas. In addition, he identified tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), biomarkers of lymphocyte-dominated breast cancer.

We are very pleased with this collaboration, which has allowed some of the Curie Institute pathologists to gain first-hand experience with this AI tool,” said Anne Vincent-Salomon, Physician and Head of Pathology at the Curie Institute and Professor at the Paris University of Science and Letters. “Ultimately, this will allow us to optimize diagnoses, accelerate therapeutic decision making, and ultimately improve patient care.”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Artemis program

NASA announced a new date for the landing of astronauts on the moon

The United States said that due to technical problems and financial difficulties, the implementation of the Artemis program was again postponed. NASA National Aeronautics and Space Administration Inspector General Paul Martin told lawmakers during a space and aeronautics subcommittee hearing that new challenges have arisen in the implementation of the Artemis program. It turned out that American cosmonauts will hit the surface of the Earth’s satellite no earlier

March 2, 2022

Do you have a virus in your brain?

Yes, but not quite the way you imagine. Scientists have found that a gene called Arc behaves like a virus. They noticed that the Arc proteins assemble into a shape that resembles a virus capsid, and inside that capsid is the Arc mRNA. This is similar to how a virus replicates within a host. This gene is important for learning and memory. What do computers

December 3, 2022
Scientists have figured out how to save glaciers using radiation cooling

Scientists have figured out how to save glaciers using radiation cooling

The new radioactive material maintains low temperatures without the use of electricity. The results of the study are published by  Science Advances. Ice melts under sunlight due to an imbalance in the energy flow of incoming sunlight and outgoing heat radiation. Thus, radiative cooling can balance energy flows without consuming energy for sustainable ice protection. In a new study, scientists have developed a hierarchically engineered radiative cooling film. They used

February 18, 2022
Physicists for the first time simulated a collision of protons on a quantum computer

Physicists for the first time simulated a collision of protons on a quantum computer

Scientists from the National Laboratory of Berkeley used the IBM Q quantum computer to do part of the calculation for the collision of two protons. To do this, they split the effective field theory into several parts and developed an algorithm that allows certain calculations to be performed on a quantum computer. Berkeley Lab is engaged in the study of particle physics by observing the collision

April 14, 2022
Chronic tick-borne borreliosis

Are the culprits of chronic tick-borne borreliosis – dead bacteria in the brain tissue?

Every year, many people around the world turn to doctors in connection with the bite of ticks, which serve as carriers of a whole arsenal of pathogens. One of the tick-borne infections – tick-borne borreliosis, or Lyme disease – in the absence of timely treatment becomes chronic with a variety of severe consequences. The nature of this pathology is not completely clear, but recently it was  possible

February 12, 2022
Replacing animal protein with avocado reduces the risk of heart disease by 22%

Replacing animal protein with avocado reduces the risk of heart disease by 22%

A new large study adds further evidence that simple dietary modification plays a critical role in the prevention of cardiovascular disease. Scientists have shown that vegetable protein with a large number of unsaturated fats reduces the risk of stroke, coronary heart disease, and other diseases. US scientists have presented the first major long-term study that confirms a positive relationship between avocado consumption and reduced risk of

April 3, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

SciTechEuropa LLC

1309 Coffeen Ave Sheridan, ste 778, WY 82801

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2023