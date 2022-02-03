April 11, 2022 8:55 am
Former DeepMind engineers are working on AI – the “ideal investor”

The Czech startup EquiLibre Technologies, founded by people from DeepMind, intends to create an “ideal investor”. The company is developing an algorithm that will independently analyze the stock market and buy stocks and digital currencies. The new EquiLibre system is based on the same solutions as the engineers’ past products – they previously created the world’s first AI that easily beat professional poker players.

EquiLibre Technologies is a new startup founded by Martin Schmid, Rudolf Kadlec, and Matej Moravczyk. In January of this year, the developers left DeepMind, a subsidiary of Alphabet, and moved from Edmonton, Canada to Prague, Czech Republic. At DeepMind, engineers worked on machine learning algorithms for several years, and before that, in 2017, they created at IBM one of the most advanced DeepStack neural networks at that time. The latter was the first algorithm to beat world poker champions several times in Texas Hold’em.

Now the founders of EquiLibre want to apply their knowledge to a more applied area – the stock market. In an interview with CNBC, Schmid said that the principles in the development of EquiLibre and DeepStack algorithms are not much different. Instead of dealing with counting cards and finding the best combination, Equilibre’s AI is focused on algorithmic trading. Thus, with the help of the deep reinforcement learning technique, the startup plans to create an investor who always wins.

“Our idea is that instead of playing poker, our algorithms will play algorithmic trading. And we are also studying cryptocurrencies,” Schmid said.

Reinforcement learning involves setting up AI to solve a specific problem. Such algorithms calculate the most efficient path to achieve their goal—for example, when finding the best strategy in chess or when diagnosing a tumor on a mammogram—and then receive a conditional reward for an impromptu victory. In the first stage, EquiLibre is going to create and test the algorithm, after which it will be launched to support a hedge fund or sold to a large institutional bank or other investors.

As far as regulators go, EquiLibre has no fear for its technology. Other companies have long been using neural networks to create optimal stock portfolios, Schmid says. The difference between a startup and these companies, the engineer argues, lies in the experience of developing and the accuracy of the models.

“Most of the trading is already based on algorithms. We just want to make algorithms better than those that already exist, ”the startup co-founder explained.

The EquiLibre Technologies advisory board now includes two senior DeepMind employees. One of them is the head of the DeepMind office in Edmonton, Michael Bowling, and the other is Richard Sutton. A number of venture capitalists have already backed EquiLibre. Schmid said the startup had raised the largest seed round in the Czech Republic but did not disclose the exact number.

