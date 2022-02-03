April 16, 2022 1:24 am
Found a new promising method for the treatment of epilepsy

Scientists have found that the key to managing the symptoms of the disease is the brain’s blood-brain barrier. Its integrity prevents seizures, so now the main priority will be to stabilize the BBB with drugs. This strategy could provide treatment to millions of patients who are not being helped by existing therapies.

A group of European scientists has found that disruption of the integrity of the brain’s blood-brain barrier (BBB) ​​is a key factor in epileptic activity in humans. The first preclinical experiments have shown that the restoration of this protective shell prevents attacks, writes Science Daily.

The blood-brain barrier is a complex network of capillaries that protects the brain from toxins, pathogens, and other factors. Now scientists have presented compelling evidence that the BBB could be a promising therapeutic target for patients with epilepsy, including those who are resistant to existing treatments. It is very likely that problems with the BBB form from resistance to drugs, scientists say.

Using MRI and certain biomarkers, they tracked this trend in patients, and mouse models showed that the restoration of the BBB prevents the symptoms of epilepsy. It was also found that the degree of violation of the BBB correlates with the severity of seizures.

Currently, there are about 70 million patients with epilepsy in the world, and for about one-third of them, there is no effective treatment. The authors are confident that targeting the BBB will be the next generation of therapy of hope. They are already testing a number of experimental drugs in preclinical models.

So far, cannabis remains one of the most promising treatments for epilepsy. Recently, scientists have found that cannabis reduces the frequency of severe seizures in children by almost 90%.

