Found a new target in the treatment of type 2 diabetes

Scientists have shown that insulin secretion can be increased by blocking miRNAs. This process is also observed in the human body, so new drug candidates for the treatment of type 2 diabetes may soon be discovered.

Researchers at Lund University have found increased levels of miR-200c microRNA in type 2 diabetes mellitus, which has a negative effect on insulin secretion. A previously unknown target led them to test the effects of blocking miR-200c on the body.

In type 2 diabetes, pancreatic cells lose their function and stop producing the required amount of insulin. From previous studies, scientists knew that miRNAs are involved in this process, regulating the activity of genes and proteins in the cell. They have now shown that suppression of miR-200c returns functionality to the pancreas.

First, the results were confirmed in rodent models. The scientists then found that miR-200c levels differed between people with and without diabetes — miRNA levels were significantly higher when the disease was present.

Experiments on human pancreatic cells have shown that a decrease in miR-200c leads to an increase in insulin secretion by about three times.

For the time being, scientists intend to elucidate the entire mechanism of miR-200c’s effect on insulin secretion in order to select the most effective compound for treatment. In the future, they plan to confirm the potential of the approach for humans and evaluate its safety. Currently, the available treatment options for type 2 diabetes are not universal for all patients, so new drugs are especially in demand.

The results are especially important against the backdrop of recent news about the side effects of one of the most popular drugs – metformin. In the largest study to date, scientists have found that taking it by men before conceiving a child increases the risk of birth defects.