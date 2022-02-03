Found a protein that can reverse muscle aging

Scientists have identified a protein that plays a key role in the properties and development of muscle stem cells. Using the example of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, they showed that it is possible to reverse the development of an incurable disease. The next goal is to test the treatment on aging muscles that weaken with age.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have found that the Piezo1 protein plays a critical role in sequencing the unique shapes of muscle stem cells as well as their response to injury. The discovery runs counter to the conventional wisdom that stem cells are uniformly shaped and dormant in intact muscle.

Observations have shown that muscle stem cells have various modifications necessary for the perception of the environment and the reaction to injury, and all of them are controlled by Piezo1. The Piezo1 protein was identified several years ago, but until now its function in skeletal muscle has been unknown.

The problem with previous research on the nature of muscle stem cells has been that most often they were studied only at a certain point in time. Now scientists have observed the entire cycle of this process.

It turned out that muscle stem cells have protrusions that they use to communicate with each other, like neurons. Modifications are different depending on the category of the cell: active, intermediate, and sensory type. The more active the cell, the fewer these protrusions, and vice versa, the authors explain. Piezo1 acts as a regulator – it dictates the shape and number of protrusions, and also determines their behavior.

Experiments on mouse models showed that against the background of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in rodents, the level of Piezo1 in stem cells was significantly reduced. Observing the reaction to trauma, the transition from the sensory state to the active state was greatly slowed down.

Then, with the help of the Yoda1 molecule, the balance of Piezo1 was restored, which resulted in the normal structure and function of stem cells and triggered enhanced regeneration.

“Despite recent advances in the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, new strategies do not take into account stem cells. Minimizing their depletion and supporting regeneration by reactivating Piezo1 may provide a key to curing the disease as well as improving the condition of aging muscles,” said author Foteini Mourkioti.

Previously, another team of scientists presented a strategy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy by blocking sphingolipids, which also led to an improvement in the symptoms of the disease in animals.