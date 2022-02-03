April 13, 2022 8:09 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Found a simple way to protect the gut microbiota from antibiotics

Found a simple way to protect the gut microbiota from antibiotics

Scientists have presented an elegant and safe way to keep the gut microbiota from being destroyed by antibacterial drugs. Their technology breaks down the “core” of the most popular antibiotics and reduces the risk of developing bacterial resistance. If clinical trials show a similar, or at least similar, effect, it would open up huge opportunities for reducing antibiotic resistance deaths.

The death rate from antibiotic resistance has already outstripped  AIDS and there are no prerequisites for changing the situation yet. The reason is the excessive use of antibacterial drugs, while the consequences of such actions – dysbacteriosis and the risks of inflammation – are inevitable. Taking probiotics along with antibiotics may not fully restore the balance of gut bacteria, which increases the risk of various health problems.

MIT scientists have unveiled a simple way to protect the gut microbiota from the devastating effects of antibiotics. They modified a human-safe strain of Lactococcus lactic bacteria to produce an enzyme that uncouples a class of antibiotics called beta-lactams. These include ampicillin, amoxicillin, and other commonly used drugs.

The essence of the method is that bacteria fight antibiotics only in the intestines, while maintaining their availability in the bloodstream at the same level. Thus, it is possible to prevent dysbacteriosis and resistance, while allowing the antibiotic to do its job against the pathogen.

Experiments in mouse models showed that taking the bacteria along with antibiotics maintained a high level of bacterial diversity in the gut and prevented the development of inflammation. In rodents in the control group, the results were completely opposite.

“This is a compelling demonstration that the therapy can protect the gut microbiota while maintaining the efficacy of the antibiotic, as it does not alter its levels in the bloodstream,” said co-author Andreas Cubillos-Ruiz. Now scientists are refining the approach to test it in humans. It is planned that the bacterial preparation will be able to have an equal protective effect both when taking antibiotics orally and in the form of injections.

The consequences of overprescribing antibiotics go far beyond intestinal dysbiosis. Studies show that these events increase the risk of cancer,  reduce cognitive function, and have a negative impact on the immune system.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Assembly of Europa Clipper probe launched: it will search for life on Jupiter's moon Europa

Assembly of Europa Clipper probe launched: it will search for life on Jupiter’s moon Europa

The launch of the Europa Clipper mission will cost $178 million – that’s how much NASA allocates to Elon Musk’s companies under the terms of the contract. Scientists from Europe and America developed components and instruments for the future mission, which began to be gradually delivered to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California. Now the probe is being assembled there. The developers note that by 2022

March 4, 2022
Vaccination against covid did not lead to congenital anomalies of the fetus

Vaccination against covid did not lead to congenital anomalies of the fetus

Vaccination with vector or mRNA vaccines against covid in early pregnancy is not associated with an increased risk of congenital anomalies in the fetus, American scientists report in JAMA Pediatrics. So far, these are preliminary results of a retrospective study, but as the authors note, doctors can use them when counseling pregnant women and women planning a pregnancy. Although the efficacy and safety of covid vaccines in pregnant

April 6, 2022
US regulator allows smartphone app to control insulin pumps

US regulator allows smartphone app to control insulin pumps

The health and even life of people with diabetes depend on the timely administration of insulin. Science seeks to automate this process, but the danger of malicious interference remains. The potential for hacking into the control systems of automatic insulin pumps has caused regulators to delay authorization time after time. Finally, one of the applications still broke through the barrier and became available to users. According to

February 19, 2022
Researchers have presented a way to quickly restore plants

Researchers have presented a way to quickly restore plants

In a scientific paper published in the journal Development Cell, scientists described a new method that can be used to push flora to regenerate rather than protect. Changing the responses of plants through chemical treatment leads to the fact that they recover much faster. In plants, in the event of a violation of vital activity, two main reactions appear – protection and regeneration. They can regrow a damaged

February 14, 2022
Electric vehicles - what are they and how do they work

Electric vehicles: what are they and how do they work

The popularity of electric cars is growing rapidly all over the world. We understand all the pros and cons of owning a car with zero emissions of harmful substances. Many major automakers are phasing out classic petrol and diesel engines, moving their models to electric traction. For example, in Europe and the US, local authorities plan to ban the sale of vehicles with traditional internal

February 8, 2022
NASA to test space sling technology

NASA to test space sling technology to send satellites into orbit

Engineers from the California startup SpinLaunch consider rocket fuel a relic of the past and propose to introduce a new method of sending satellites into orbit – a giant centrifuge that can spin a rocket up to 8000 km / h and then launch it into the sky like a stone from a sling. Airbus and Alphabet have already believed in this idea, and now NASA

April 11, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022