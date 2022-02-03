Found a simple way to protect the gut microbiota from antibiotics

Scientists have presented an elegant and safe way to keep the gut microbiota from being destroyed by antibacterial drugs. Their technology breaks down the “core” of the most popular antibiotics and reduces the risk of developing bacterial resistance. If clinical trials show a similar, or at least similar, effect, it would open up huge opportunities for reducing antibiotic resistance deaths.

The death rate from antibiotic resistance has already outstripped AIDS and there are no prerequisites for changing the situation yet. The reason is the excessive use of antibacterial drugs, while the consequences of such actions – dysbacteriosis and the risks of inflammation – are inevitable. Taking probiotics along with antibiotics may not fully restore the balance of gut bacteria, which increases the risk of various health problems.

MIT scientists have unveiled a simple way to protect the gut microbiota from the devastating effects of antibiotics. They modified a human-safe strain of Lactococcus lactic bacteria to produce an enzyme that uncouples a class of antibiotics called beta-lactams. These include ampicillin, amoxicillin, and other commonly used drugs.

The essence of the method is that bacteria fight antibiotics only in the intestines, while maintaining their availability in the bloodstream at the same level. Thus, it is possible to prevent dysbacteriosis and resistance, while allowing the antibiotic to do its job against the pathogen.

Experiments in mouse models showed that taking the bacteria along with antibiotics maintained a high level of bacterial diversity in the gut and prevented the development of inflammation. In rodents in the control group, the results were completely opposite.

“This is a compelling demonstration that the therapy can protect the gut microbiota while maintaining the efficacy of the antibiotic, as it does not alter its levels in the bloodstream,” said co-author Andreas Cubillos-Ruiz. Now scientists are refining the approach to test it in humans. It is planned that the bacterial preparation will be able to have an equal protective effect both when taking antibiotics orally and in the form of injections.

The consequences of overprescribing antibiotics go far beyond intestinal dysbiosis. Studies show that these events increase the risk of cancer, reduce cognitive function, and have a negative impact on the immune system.