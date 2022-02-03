Found a solution to Hawking’s information paradox

For about half a century, scientists have puzzled over the informational paradox of black holes. Under his influence, some of them even questioned the fundamental laws of physics. Now a team of researchers from the UK has found a solution to the famous problem by showing that black holes have “quantum hair”. If their theory is correct, it could be a breakthrough in theoretical physics.

The team of Professor Xavier Calmet at the University of Sussex has been working on the mathematical calculations behind this problem for ten years, but the most significant progress has been made in the last year.

“It is believed in the scientific community that the resolution of this paradox requires a paradigm shift in physics and will necessarily lead to a potential reformulation of either quantum mechanics or general relativity,” Calmet said. “We found that this is not necessarily the case.”

Hawking’s paradox can be summarized as follows: the laws of quantum physics state that information is conserved. Black holes seem to violate this law because as soon as an object enters the hole, it disappears along with all the information. About 50 years ago, Stephen Hawking discovered this inconsistency.

Many solutions to this paradox have been proposed, from the “firewall” theory, in which all information burns up before it enters the black hole, to the “fluffy ball” theory, which says that black holes have no clear boundaries. But most of these assumptions required changes to the laws of quantum mechanics or Einstein’s theory of gravity, two pillars of modern physics.

In contrast, quantum hair theory combines general relativity with quantum mechanics through new mathematical expressions. Its name refers to the hypothesis of classical physics that black holes can be considered as a surprisingly simple object, determined only by mass and speed of rotation. This theory of a featureless black hole was called the no-hair theorem in the 1970s.

Calmet and his colleagues believe that a black hole is more complicated – or hairier. When matter disappears into a black hole, it leaves behind a faint imprint in the gravitational field, the so-called “quantum hair”. With the help of this mechanism, information is stored in a black hole. According to this theory, two black holes of equal mass and radius, but with different fillings, will have subtle differences in gravitational fields.

“Our solution does not require any speculative ideas. On the contrary, our study shows that these two theories can be used to perform consistent black hole calculations, and to explain how information is stored, without the need to introduce radical new physics,” Calmet explained.

It is not possible to test this hypothesis by astronomical observations – gravitational fluctuations are too small to be measured. But theoretical physicists are ready to carefully study the study of British colleagues.

Last year, scientists confirmed another theory of black holes put forward by Hawking. In 1971, he established that the area of ​​the event horizon cannot decrease with time in any classical process. Fifty years later, physicists were able to confirm it by observing gravitational waves.