Found an enzyme that decomposes plastic into simple molecules

In recent years, there have been many breakthroughs in biomedicine in the field of enzymes that decompose plastic containers. A team of British scientists has discovered a new enzyme that doesn’t stop halfway. He takes apart one of the key components of plastic, down to simple molecules that can then be used to create new products.

In 2016, Japanese scientists discovered bacteria that feed on polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is used to make a lot of everything, including containers for liquids. Then another team developed a more efficient version of this enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of PET to monomers. And in 2020, a “superenzyme” appeared, acting six times faster.

However, this process leaves two chemical compounds of PET, ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid (TPA). And while ethylene glycol has many uses beyond plastics, TPA is not used anywhere other than PET.

A team of researchers from the University of Portsmouth has found an enzyme called TPADO that breaks down TPA with astonishing efficiency, according to New Atlas.

Careful X-ray analysis of the enzyme allowed the scientists to compile a detailed, high-resolution model of the enzyme, with all the atoms. The model showed how TPADO recycles TPA. As a result, a scheme was developed for bioengineers to create a more effective version of this substance.

“In recent years, we have seen amazing progress in editing enzymes to break down PET plastic into its individual components,” said Professor John McGeehan, author of the study. “This work goes even further and explores the first enzyme in the cascade that can deconstruct these components into simpler molecules. Their bacteria can be used to produce chemicals and materials, essentially creating valuable products from plastic waste.”

A recent study found that the bacteria that feed on plastic are on the rise. The abundance of plastic on the planet stimulates hundreds of microorganisms in the earth and water to produce enzymes that decompose plastic. It is already easier for many microbes to get it than the usual food. Scientists have already discovered about 30 thousand of these enzymes that decompose the 10 most common types of plastics.