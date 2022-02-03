Found material for storing quantum information at room temperature

Quantum memory is an important element of the quantum internet, which stores and transmits information in the form of particles of light. A team of scientists from the UK and Australia has discovered that hexagonal boron nitride can, due to its defects, emit single photons at room temperature and can be used to store quantum information.

Next-generation communication systems will send messages around the world using individual photons. Computers and networks built on the principles of quantum mechanics will become more powerful and secure than current technologies. However, in order for such networks to become possible, it is necessary to develop more reliable methods for generating individual photons, carriers of quantum information.

“We can send information from point to point using photons, but if we want to build a real quantum network, we have to send information, store it and send it further,” said Hannah Stern, one of the leaders of the study. “We need materials that can hold quantum information for a certain amount of time at room temperature, but most of the options we have are difficult to produce and only work well at low temperatures.”

Hexagonal boron nitride is a two-dimensional material that is produced by chemical vapor deposition in large reactors. It is cheap and suitable for mass production. Studies have found in it the presence of emitters of individual photons and a dense ensemble of optically accessible spins, but not isolated spin-photon interfaces operating in ambient conditions, writes Phys.org.

Experts from the University of Cambridge and the University of Technology Sydney found that the structure of hexagonal boron nitride contains defects that emit individual photons. They are capable of conveying information about quantum properties that can be used to store spin.

By placing a sample of the material near a tiny gold antenna and a magnet, the scientists fired a laser at room temperature at it and observed many different characteristics of light under a magnetic field. It turned out that with the help of a beam of light it is possible to control the angular momentum of defects and use them to store quantum information.

The scientists’ next step will be to carefully study the physics of available isolated spins in boron nitride, and explore possible uses, for example, for storing information or creating quantum sensors.

