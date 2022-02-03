Found the immune mechanism that controls the rapid loss of excess weight

The unexpected discovery points to new possibilities in the treatment of obesity. Presumably, this strategy will help to cope not only with excess weight but also prevent diabetes and cardiovascular diseases by combating inflammation.

Obesity is considered one of the key risk factors for diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. According to WHO statistics, about a quarter of people in the world are overweight, so targeted options for the prevention and treatment of obesity are in high demand. In new work, scientists from Ireland and Germany have identified an unexpected therapeutic target in the fight against obesity, according to the website of Trinity College Dublin.

Working with laboratory animals, scientists have found that certain immune cells provoke the development of inflammation in adipose tissue, causing obesity. The same trend was also confirmed in humans: the expression of immune checkpoints in visceral fat was found to be a predictive indicator for human weight.

Preliminary experiments in obese mouse models have shown that tampering with this mechanism leads to dramatic weight loss and reduces signs of diabetes.

“This new process of human visceral fat cell checkpoint regulation contributes to understanding how the immune system controls weight gain and conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes,” said author Padraic Fallon of Trinity College. Further research will be aimed at finding the optimal drug candidate that can stop inflammation and prevent the development of comorbid chronic diseases.

Previously, scientists from Norway presented data explaining the role of excess weight in the development of cancer. Another study reports that the Scandinavian diet can normalize obesity-related cholesterol and glucose levels, even if the person is not losing weight on it.