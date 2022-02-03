Four smartphone trends that will define 2023

The smartphone market has reached a certain maturity. This fact sometimes makes us complain about the lack of innovation offered by brands year after year. However, this does not stop them from releasing new products that are sometimes very similar to previous models. Will this year be a year of big changes? We present four trends that we believe will shape the smartphone market in 2023.

The smartphone market is far from its peak. According to Counterpoint, it peaked in 2017, when 1.6 billion smartphones were shipped. Each subsequent year has been worse than the previous one, with the exception of 2021, which has benefited from the recovery effect from the Covid-19 pandemic. 1.2 billion smartphones will be shipped in 2022, far from historical records.

Environmental awareness and economic stress are driving consumers to upgrade their phones less often. To convince them, manufacturers must innovate by offering distinctive products and features that greatly enhance the user experience. Another option for brands is to rationalize and maintain the status quo. A risky choice in a market where competition is fierce.

Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Google, Honor, OnePlus, Sony, Realme, Nothing, Poco, Redmi, Motorola, etc. What can they offer us in 2023?

Compact smartphones are dead, long live foldable smartphones!

As you know, a compact smartphone is an endangered species. Now it is very difficult to find a phone with a screen less than six inches, which could be held with one hand. The reason is quite simple: they don’t sell enough. Apple has already thrown in the towel with the release of the iPhone 13 mini, leaving the iPhone SE 2022 as the sole representative of the brand’s small phones.

This year, only Asus decided to release the ZenFone 9 smartphone in a compact form factor. As for the rest, the smallest phones you’ll find are 6.1 inches, like the Google Pixel 6a or the Galaxy S22. If you want a smartphone that fits easily into your pocket, there is now another, more expensive solution: flip phones.

Samsung’s success in the foldable smartphone segment has spurred competitors on to ideas. At the moment, the Galazy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are very elitist and presented as a technology demo. Samsung sees it as the future of smartphones, and it looks like it’s not the only one. Many Chinese brands entered this market in 2022…only in China. However, 2023 will be marked by the appearance of Chinese giants on the international stage, which will shake the hegemony of the Korean giant.

Vivo X Fold+, Honor Magic Vs, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, and Oppo Find N2 are names you’ll have to get used to and will be healthy competition in 2023. This should bring down the price of this format, which is still too elitist to be widely adopted, in the coming years.

“Flagship Killers”, Revenge Returns

In 2014, OnePlus One launched the “flagship killer” concept. That year, no smartphone was sold for more than $1,000. The OnePlus One was priced under $300, compared to almost $700 for the Samsung Galaxy S5 released the same year. Another era. Today, the prices of some phones have literally exploded, along with the margins of the manufacturers who sell them.

In 2023, the closest to the spirit of the flagship killer will probably be the best smartphones offered at a price of less than 40 thousand rubles. Take a high-end phone, add a few upgrades like wireless charging, a camera module, or waterproof certification, and you’ve got an unbeatable value for money product.

Examples in this category are Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone and Oppo Reno 8. What do these smartphones have in common? They offer “what you need, where you need it”. This means that they are convincing enough to meet the needs of 99% of users who use their smartphones for web browsing, social networking and video streaming.

With the exception of Apple, which focuses on high-end models, all other Android brands have at least one mid-ranger that accounts for a significant portion of their annual sales. This is a very competitive price segment where good references should still be available in 2023.

Super fast charging, but not for everyone

“Fast charging” is a designation that, unfortunately, is not regulated by any regulations. All brands will tell you that their smartphone benefits from this technology. In fact, there are several options for fast charging. Some manufacturers have decided to stop the race for speed and prefer to play the card of caution regarding the safety and durability of their devices.

This category includes Apple, Samsung and Google. Galaxy S22 Ultra charges in 1 hour and 04 minutes (45W), iPhone 14 Pro in 1 hour and 29 minutes (27W) and Google Pixel 7 Pro in 1 hour and 40 minutes (23W) according to 01Lab tests . Numbers that obviously have to be correlated with the size of the batteries, which directly affects these results.

The second category is Chinese brands that have been offering impressive charging speeds for some time now, with 80W, 120W and up to 160W chargers for the OnePlus 10T. This means that some models can restore 100% battery power in less than 25 minutes.

In 2023, Chinese manufacturers should launch smartphones capable of charging in just 9 minutes thanks to 240W fast charging. You read it right. To do this, smartphones are equipped with two batteries that are charged in parallel to distribute the charging power and thereby limit the heating of the device.

Smartphones that zoom in a lot

For a long time, the most affordable smartphones have been able to take decent pictures in good lighting conditions with the help of the main (wide-angle) camera module. Therefore, brands are not shy about adding other modules to provide more versatility, especially in entry-level smartphones.

Unfortunately, the quality is not always the best. All too often we still find an unconvincing ultra-wide-angle module and an anecdotal, if not useless, macro module. Telephoto modules for image enlargement without loss of quality are designed for high-end models. A selling point that often sees the most expensive smartphones labeled “Pro” or “Ultra”.

In this regard, Samsung struck a punch early in 2022 by offering 10x optical zoom on its Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, makes do with a 5x optical zoom, but makes up for that with impressive software processing that can capture 10x quality photos. But the most innovative smartphone in this regard in 2022 was the Sony Xperia 1 IV, which was the first smartphone with a “true” optical zoom.

Sony offers a camera unit that can move between x3.5 and x5.2 zoom without losing quality. A new 85-125mm equivalent that really deserves attention, but which still offers mixed quality due to the sensor being too small.

This technology, however, is promising and opens the door to the future for smartphones that can be equipped with a single periscope camera module capable of replacing the multiple fixed lenses that our phones are equipped with today. Thus, 2023 should be the year of zoom for high-end smartphones.