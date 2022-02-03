From the point of view of history: can the war on the territory of Ukraine return the world to the stagflation of the seventies?

A large country begins hostilities against a much smaller one. The first exports oil, the second does not. As a result, energy prices skyrocket. Central banks are trying to bring down inflation with a sharp contraction of the money supply, but they are powerless: it is not an excess of money, but a physical shortage of energy. The planet plunges into the abyss of stagnation for many years with a simultaneous rapid rise in prices. This is not a description of the current military conflict: this is a history of half a century ago. Can this happen today, and if so, how long will the stagflation last?

How did the first stagflation in world history begin?

In October 1973, the Yom Kippur War broke out in the Middle East. Egypt, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan once again tried – and once again predictably failed – to destroy Israel. Despite the fact that the blow took Israel by surprise (a rare case), and the Arab countries had many times more manpower and military equipment, the conflict ended in their defeat. It became quite clear: no matter how carefully they prepared, no matter how sudden they achieved, no matter how lucky they were, they would not be able to win against Tel Aviv. A quarter of a century of Arab-Israeli wars has shown this more than clearly, and that October was just the last straw that raised the storm of the Arab embargo.

When for a long time, for decades in a row, you spend a lot of resources, forces, and means to inflict a strong blow on another, but still you can’t do anything, it causes irritation. There is a desire to annoy, if not the enemy – who is too strong for you to harm him – then at least those who support him. Therefore, the Arab states decided to create trouble for Israel’s allies. First of all, the United States, and the rest of the Western world at the same time. OPEC, under the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, has announced an embargo on oil supplies to a number of Western countries.

Prices for it within six months after its introduction soared four times. In the United States, queues at gas stations became commonplace: there was not enough fuel physically. Heating the private homes where most Americans lived has risen in price so much that many fireplaces, which used to be more of a decorative element, have actually become the No. 1 heating means.

The prices of all goods have skyrocketed. Transportation has become more expensive. The US Federal Reserve acted by inertia, as it used to do with the usual rise in prices: it raised interest rates, creating a shortage of money in the economy. When this happens, goods should stop rising in price, as buyers have less money to buy them.

Let’s set up a thought experiment. There is a certain area where farmer Joe lives, industrial worker Jim and the head of the local Fed Jacob. Joe got into a fight with Jim and declared an embargo on him: he sowed half as much land and began to sell half as much grain at twice the price. Fortunately, Jim’s industrial goods will not wear out soon, and for some time Joe will not need them. Rising grain prices worried Jacob: he must curb inflation. What happens if Jacob, the head of the local Fed, squeezes the money supply in Jim’s pockets to drive prices down? That’s right: prices won’t go down anywhere. They are dictated by the objective shortage of grain. And until Joe changes his position, inflation will not go anywhere.

In parallel, a decrease in the amount of money in Jim’s pockets will lead to a recession in the economy. He will buy less of what he does not need to survive. Joe will not be able to replace him with his demand: after all, he sells less grain, which means that he has nothing to buy more goods.

If Jacob had not just memorized the contents of his macroeconomics textbooks, but had understood that in addition to the numbers of monetary aggregates there is also real production, then he would never have raised interest rates. Inflation would have been marginally higher, but acute stagnation could not have happened. But in most universities they are forced to master the curriculum, and not to think on their own at all. Therefore, Jacob’s reaction is the norm, but other types of reactions are rare in reality.

This is exactly the scenario that played out in the 1970s in the Western world. Central banks, starting with the FRS, squeezed money through the discount rate, which brought down effective demand frontally. The economy stopped growing, stagnated (but there were also years of pure recession). But inflation has not gone away: the amount of oil did not depend on the measures of the FRS. Stagflation continued until the USSR, attracted by the smell of money, increased oil exports to the world market to very significant figures. This happened already by the beginning of the 1980s – that is, stagflation (stagnation + inflation) in the United States dragged on for many years.

What makes the current situation look like the first stagflation?

The parallels with our time are more than obvious. There are a number of countries (the United States and its allies) that cannot do anything with one unpleasant country by military means. Unable to deliver a military strike, they get irritated and try to strike where they think they can. For example, in the field of economics.

And now, on the first day after the entry of Russian troops into the territory of Ukraine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck says: “We will have to buy gas, as well as coal in other countries in a larger volume.” In fact, this is the same Arab embargo – only not on the part of the manufacturer, but on the part of the consumer.

The minister does not talk about oil, because he understands that Russia can sell oil in tankers anywhere, and therefore there is no point in buying less oil. He talks about gas because gas is mainly exported through pipes – and if Germany refuses to take it from the pipe, Russia (at least for a while) will not be able to export it somewhere else. To do this, it will have to build enough terminals for liquefied gas, which will take several years. Coal, for some technical reasons, is also not so easy to redirect to new markets. Although right now, while prices are high, it is quite possible.

It only seems logical that the fighting on Ukrainian territory will force the West to take the position of the Arab countries of half a century ago. If that happens, stagflation is simply inevitable. To understand why, let’s take a look at the structure of current inflation in a large Western country – Germany, for example. Already at the end of last year, it was 5.2% there – a record of three decades. Moreover, almost all of it was generated by one factor: rising energy prices. They went up in price immediately by 22.1%. Let’s open the German state media: they directly write there:

“Inflation has been fueled by rising energy prices for months…”

Naturally, if Germany and the West as a whole buy less pipeline gas, its prices will soar much higher than the current $1,000+ per thousand cubic meters. But these are very high prices (more than an order of magnitude higher than Russian ones). This means that in Europe there will not only be a strong spurt of inflation, but also a sharp decrease in gas consumption. After all, it makes no economic sense to make fertilizers using gas at a cost of thousands of dollars per cubic meter. That is, the lack of raw materials, fertilizers, and gas chemical products will further aggravate the situation.

Along the way, central bank leaders around the world successfully demonstrate that the lessons of the 1970s taught them nothing. The US Federal Reserve plans to raise the discount rate several times in 2022. Both ingredients of long stagflation are ready. Is not it?

Maybe not.

No, the scenario of the 1970s in the conditions of the war in Ukraine will not work

To understand how feasible the statements of certain statesmen are, you need to find out who they are. How they think they know about the world, how adequate their ideas about it are.

Robert Habeck, the German Minister of Economics and part-time Vice-Chancellor is “green”. He is a typical party appointee: he has no economic training, he is a philologist by education. This in itself is not a problem: Lee Kuang Yew or Park Chung Hee were not economists either, but in a short time they achieved a real economic miracle in their countries. But Khabek is not them. He never worked in anything connected with the economy, he was never seriously interested in its theory and practice, and he received his ministerial portfolio in the course of their division between parties.

His words about the reduction in purchases of gas and coal from Russia show that he does not really understand the situation in the energy sector in Germany and Europe. We have already described it: there is a green transition in full swing, an increase in the share of generation of wind farms and solar power plants. As long as there are few stations of this type, as long as they provide up to 30% of the generation of a large country, this transition is relatively simple and smooth. Yes, in Germany, because of him, electricity prices doubled in 2000-2020. But the Germans are disciplined people, so there is no problem (yet).

But the problem is that in today’s Germany SPP and WPP have already stepped over a third of generation, and their share is growing rapidly. When the weight of these sources reaches significant values, they must be one hundred percent duplicated by the TPP, because if they are not duplicated, the inevitable drawdowns in the wind and sun will lead to blackouts – no options.

That is why professionals working in same Germany with energy are not at all worried about what Habek cares about. For example, the head of the large energy company RWE, Markus Krebber, says bluntly :

“We still underestimate the number of new gas-fired thermal power plants that Germany needs. Now the stability of our energy supply is entirely based on nuclear energy, brown coal and hard coal [because they provide basic, continuous generation]. We do not have enough gas thermal power plants. And they are needed to replace coal and the atom.”

If Germany and Europe do not buy Russian gas, no one will be able to buy it for several years (until the completion of liquefaction terminals in ports). This means that for several years there will be a global shortage in the world gas market, which raises prices for both gas and coal – since very few people can afford gas at the new prices. As a result, European economies will face not just rising prices, but the physical refusal of a number of industries from work. As has already happened in recent months to a number of smelters in Europe due to rising gas prices. Only this time, the rise in prices will be stronger, and the shutdown of factories will be much wider.

The Western world can do such a thing only in case of war. In peacetime, it will be impossible to explain to voters the shutdown of many industries and the rise in heating prices by several times (and without Russian gas, such a scenario in Europe is almost inevitable) will be impossible.

What will happen instead? Guessing is not difficult, since Khabek is “green”, and their technical naivety in the energy sector makes the decisions of such people easily predictable in advance. The EU will not import less Russian gas in the coming years. It’s just that Germany will start buying some of the liquefied natural gas that used to go to one of its neighbors. And the neighbor will distribute Russian gas from the pipe. Virtually, Germany’s dependence on Russian supplies will decrease from this, but in reality, it will not. Approximately the same situation will develop in the coal market: Germany will buy coal from South Africa, and a former client of South Africa will buy coal from Russia.

In a practical sense, these steps will have a near-zero value, but it is quite possible to do PR on them – after all, there are usually few hunters among the general public to go into details.

There is also an alternative option: among the German ministers, there is not only an economist-philologist but also those who roughly imagine the price of all this for business. Then there will not even be a virtual rejection of Russian gas. After all, additional resale chains will still, at least slightly, raise prices.

And yet, stagflation is bound to happen, both in Russia and in the world. But for other reasons

Does this mean that despite the current war, there will be no major stagflationary problems in the world economy? Unfortunately no. And the fact that they will not have anything to do with the war does not mean at all that this will make the problem easier to feel. Rather the opposite. After all, the active phase of the war will not last long – and the factors that we will describe below can affect for decades.

The key one is divestiture. If investing means putting money into something, then divesting means taking money out of something. In today’s world, there is only one massive process of divestment – everything related to the extraction and use of fossil fuels. Whether coal, gas, or oil, green divestment is no exception. And those who carry it out do not care that these products are actively used for the synthesis of the necessary compounds in the chemical industry: everything goes one size fits all.

As you can easily see from the diagram, divestment began ten years ago and is now embracing a huge number of Western financial institutions. Namely, they contain the bulk of the money supply of the planet. As of October 2021, 1,500 Western financial institutions that control $40 trillion have solemnly (this is not a joke, real solemn ceremonies are often held on this occasion) solemnly abandoned investments in everything related to fossil fuels. For comparison, the entire banking system of Russia does not control even two trillion dollars. This amount is more than the annual GDP of either China or the United States. More importantly, the number of “divestors” is growing like a snowball.

Results? Western traditional oil and gas majors are freezing new major upstream and exploration projects.

Let’s go back to Joe, Jim, and Jacob. What happens if Joe suddenly goes to strange places on the Internet and claims that agriculture emits carbon dioxide, and therefore he wants to invest all his investments in it? What does he plan to stop plowing and sowing and go into ecotourism instead?

Of course, food prices will then rise sharply. Of course, there will be no hunger: industrial worker Jim, swearing at both John and environmentalists, will urgently find on the Internet recipes for building greenhouses and primary information on how to grow something in them for food. And even start to grow something. But he won’t be able to fully compensate for Joe’s divestment. Because Joe has a lot of practical experience in growing food, Jim has zero experience in this area. And the first years of food will be significantly lacking.

Fortunately, in the real world economy, Joe, who is willing to invest in fossil fuels, is not the only supplier. In addition to Western oil and gas exporters, there are Russian and Eastern ones in the world. Therefore, the chances of a global collapse are rather small: the profits that Shell and other BPs exiting the fuel business will lose will simply be picked up by their counterparts from other countries.

However, they cannot fully compensate for divestment. Shell and BP aren’t just flashy gas station stickers. This is a huge number of people, geologists, managers, and workers who have accumulated vast experience in their industry. There is no shortage of fossil fuels on the planet now. But skillful people are the scarcest resource.

It is important to understand that this deficit is ideologically driven and based on the idea that fossil fuel consumption will decrease. But in practice, a decrease in fossil fuel consumption in the next couple of decades is almost unrealistic. And not only because WPP and SPP cannot completely replace thermal power plants under any assumptions. But also because the bulk of fossil fuels is spent not at all to generate electricity, but to generate heat.

And if electricity from mass SPPs and WPPs will ultimately be more expensive than from thermal power plants, then heat from windmills and photovoltaic cells will simply be prohibitively expensive. In addition, a large amount of oil and gas is spent on the production of polymers, and it is this sector of oil and gas consumption that is currently growing the fastest.

An additional factor: the center of growth of the world economy has long been no longer the West, where they are engaged in divestment. The center of growth is in China and India. These countries have coal, and by investing in it, they will avoid too sharp “coal” inflation. Since it is from the burning of coal that they take energy for the manufacture of both cement and silicon for microcircuits, they will be able to curb inflation in general to some extent. But they will not give up on economic growth – and the transition mainly to windmills and photovoltaic cells would be just such a refusal for them.

It was the Germans who could afford the doubling of electricity prices due to the green transition in 2000-2020. The Chinese, Indians, Vietnamese, Indonesians are simply not rich enough for such decisions. At the same time, their economic growth is much faster than Germany’s. Therefore, they will increase the consumption of fuels of all types. Since fewer people live in the Western world than in these countries, a decrease in the absolute volume of fossil fuel consumption in the next 20 years is unrealistic.

Consequently, the Western world expects (albeit intermittently) stagflation. It invests less in oil, gas, and coal, which means that the supply of these goods on the world market will fall. But the need, contrary to the ideas of Western Greens, will not fall. Fossil fuel prices will remain high for a long time. Western central banks will try to fight energy-driven inflation by raising interest rates, which will stifle the growth of their economies. High prices + stifled growth = stagflation. Decreased growth and rapidly rising prices could drag on there for decades.

Russia stands apart here. Of course, no one here plans to make solar and wind farms the main source of energy. A poor population and a cold climate are extremely poorly combined with a 3-4 times increase in heating and electricity prices. And without it, the green transition is impossible.

But we have another problem. A cursory glance at the rate of GDP growth and inflation in our country is enough to notice that in the last ten years we have actually had stagflation almost like in the United States in the 1970s. The reasons are clear: as in the United States then, the main sources of inflation in Russia are not caused by an excess of money supply (in Russia, on the contrary, there is a shortage), but by completely different reasons.

For example, changes in the exchange rate. Following them, the same gas and oil companies raise their prices so that the gap between them and the world would not be very significant. And given that energy prices in the world are steadily growing — and, as we showed above, due to divestment, they will continue to grow for a very long time — there is practically no chance that energy prices inside Russia will stop growing, pushing inflation.

Thus, we also have a scenario of “expensive energy = inflation”, just like in the West in the 1970s or today. As well as the scenario: “central banks do not understand the sources of inflation, which is why they habitually clamp down on money = stagnation.”

Moreover, one can confidently predict that without a change in the minds of Russian government economists, stagflation in Russia will be eternal. At any price for oil, gas, and at any foreign policy changes – because it is caused by the actions of government economists, and not at all by objective factors. That is why no change in objective factors can stop it.

Source: https://naked-science.ru/article/nakedscience/ukraine-war-stagflation