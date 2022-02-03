Fully functional pancreatic beta cells grown from stem cells

Insulin is an important hormone produced by the beta cells of the pancreas. Their destruction leads to type 1 diabetes when patients are forced to inject insulin several times a day. Scientists have managed to optimize the functionality of pancreatic cells created from stem cells – they have become almost indistinguishable from ordinary pancreatic islets both in structure and in action.

Medicine has learned to restore insulin production in diabetic patients by transplanting beta cells isolated from the pancreas of brain-dead donors. However, this therapy may not be widely available because a minimum of two donors is required to treat one diabetic.

For a long time, scientists have been trying to create functional beta cells from stem cells – this would significantly simplify the treatment of type 1 diabetes. But these beta cells remained immature, and it was difficult to regulate their insulin production. Scientists from the University of Helsinki have demonstrated for the first time the possibility of forming stem cells that mimic the structure and function of normal pancreatic cells.

The cells they created regulated insulin secretion like natural cells and responded to changes in glucose levels even better than pancreatic islets isolated from donor organs. The scientists conducted tests on cell cultures and on mouse models. In the latter case, grown beta cells transplanted into animals were able to effectively control glucose metabolism.

In addition to insulin production, researchers studied the systems that regulate insulin secretion, including metabolism and ion channels, and linked their findings to gene expression that occurs during the development of these systems.

