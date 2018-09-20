The European Space Agency (ESA) Gaia mission has shown the galaxy’s turbulence. The Milky Way is still affected by a near collision that made millions of stars move. The event likely took place sometime in the past 300–900 million years.

The galaxy’s turbulence has been shown by the Gaia mission, which is the ESA’s star-mapping mission. Gaia originally discovered that the near collision happened because of the pattern that it has given to stars in the Milky Way disc, which is a major part of the galaxy.

How researchers spotted the galaxy’s turbulence

Gaia accurately measures the positions of over a billion stars and their velocities on the plane of the story. Gaia was able to give an estimate of the three-dimensional velocities of the stars. The combination of position and velocity of stars is called ‘phase space’. The phase space showed that the stars positions are plotted against their velocities. In the graph which plots the stars’ altitude above or below the plane of the galaxy against their velocity in the same direction, a pattern emerged like a snail’s shell. This is the first time the snail shell pattern has been seen.

Teresa Antoja of the Universitat de Barcelona, Spain led the research, and said: “At the beginning the features were very weird to us…“I was a bit shocked and I thought there could be a problem with the data because the shapes are so clear.” The Gaia data has been through multiple validation tests by the Gaia Data Processing and Ananlysis Consortium teams across Europe before being released to the public. There were many tests performed on the data to check that there were no errors on the data which caused the shapes to emerge, but it was shown that in fact, the shell-like shapes exist in reality. They have finally seen the shape due to the improved quality of the current data.

How has the galaxy’s turbulence been caused?

The galaxy’s turbulence is due to the near collision, which has caused stars to continue moving. Antoja explained: “It is a bit like throwing a stone in a pond, which displaces the water as ripples and waves.” Unlike water molecules, the stars have a ‘memory’ that was perturbed by the near collision. Even though the ripples are not easily visible among the stars, when scientists look into their velocities the galaxy’s turbulence is still apparent.