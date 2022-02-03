Gene mutation can lead to an increase in intelligence

Mutation of genes can cause severe diseases of the nervous system. Scientists from Germany have found out, using the example of fruit flies, how, in addition to the negative effect, the mutation also has a positive effect – namely, it increases the level of intelligence in people.

Synapses are the connecting points of neurons through which nerve cells communicate with each other. Disturbances in this communication lead to diseases of the nervous system, since altered synaptic proteins disrupt the operation of complex molecular mechanisms. Symptoms may be minor or may be disabling, writes Phys.org.

Neuroscientists from the universities of Leipzig and Würzburg became interested in the history of patients whose gene mutation led to vision loss. Scientists were struck by the fact that they all had above average intelligence. “It is very rare that a mutation results in an increase rather than a loss of some function,” said Professor Langemann, one of the researchers.

On the model of fruit flies, scientists studied the mutation of the corresponding gene and its effect on synapses. Drosophila was also chosen because three-quarters of the genes that cause disease in humans are present in these insects.

Studies have shown that Drosophila with the mutation did show a higher level of information transmission through synapses. And, according to scientists, the same and similar effect can be expected to be seen in human genes.

Neuroscientists have also figured out how information is transmitted through synapses: the molecular components in the nerve cell that trigger synaptic impulses converge as a result of the mutation effect and lead to increased production of neurotransmitters. To observe individual molecules, the scientists used a new method of ultra-high resolution microscopy.

British scientists have recently discovered that some of the spontaneous mutations in DNA may be due to quantum tunneling, an effect not possible in classical mechanics. If the modeling results are confirmed, the discovery will have a major impact on the current model of genetic mutations.