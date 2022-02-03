Gene swap helps gut bacteria absorb new vitamin

A new type of mobile element allowed gut bacteria Bacteroidetes to absorb vitamin B12 and other corrinoids, according to a study published in the journal Cell Reports. The detected elements contain sequences of vitamin transporter genes and are able to spread in the community of intestinal bacteria of mice.

Bacteroidetes may make up 80 percent of the gut microbiome and have been linked to metabolism, obesity, and inflammation intestines. In order to colonize the colon, bacteria are selected for fitness – for example, those strains that are better able to absorb nutrients are fixed. To gain an advantage over their neighbors, bacteria often use horizontal gene transfer – they insert useful genes from other microorganisms into their DNA. In this, they can be helped by conjugative mobile elements – sequences that can not only move within one genome but also travel from organism to organism. We wrote more about horizontal transfer in the material “Over the Barriers”.

One of the nutritional resources that gut bacteria compete for is vitamin B12 and similar substances called corrinoids. It has been shown that these substances are somehow involved in the metabolism of almost 80 percent of the microbiome bacteria, and most of them receive substances from the outside. That is why microorganisms containing corrinoid carrier proteins in the membrane gain a competitive advantage over other strains. Previous studies indicate that the Bacteroidetes vector genes were acquired through horizontal transfer, but the mechanisms of this process have not yet been understood.

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, led by Katie A. Frye, have studied the role of transposable elements in horizontal gene transfer of these membrane proteins. To do this, they analyzed 133 genomes of bacteria of the Bacteroidetes type and found 19 putative transposable elements that contained corrinoid transporters. Using the Markov clustering algorithm, the authors divided the sequences into three families according to their evolutionary relationship. Among them were two conjugative transposons – free circular DNA molecules, as well as phage DNA – a bacterial virus.

After that, with the sequences of one of the families, biologists conducted experiments on conjugation – moving from one bacterium to another. In an artificial environment, the researchers mixed donors – bacteria containing mobile elements, and recipients – microorganisms without them. Thereafter, successful recipients were counted for B12 susceptibility, as the mobile element contains the vitamin transporter. Since the intestines of animals do not look like an artificial liquid medium, the ability of the elements to be transferred from bacteria to bacteria was also confirmed by the researchers in experiments with mice – the sequences were successfully transferred to new bacteria.

Horizontal gene transfer occurs not only in bacteria but also in more developed creatures. So, recently scientists managed to detect plant genes in insects. Tobacco whiteflies have adopted a plant gene to protect themselves from toxins.