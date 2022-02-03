Gut microbiota: new tool allows precise analysis of gut-brain connections

The gut microbiota and its interaction with the central nervous system is a very active area of research in recent years. However, the mechanisms involved in the gut-brain axis are still largely unknown, which often precludes research into therapies targeting the gut microbiota. A new study by Baylor Medical Institute (Texas Children’s Hospital, USA) may have taken a key step forward by developing a protocol to accurately identify and evaluate the metabolites produced by each microbiota. This new tool will be the best way to understand the complex processes that govern the brain-gut connection. This could pave the way for revolutionary therapeutic strategies.

Formed at birth and unique to each individual, the gut microbiota represents the largest microbial reserve in our body. As an extremely rich and diverse ecosystem, it has been known for several years to regulate a wide range of metabolic functions. Metabolites synthesized by this microbial population enter the bloodstream and modulate a large number of physiological processes in the host organism.

Previous research has shown that this modulation is regulated by direct communication between the brain and the gut microbiota. Neurons in the hypothalamus directly detect changes in microbiota activity and adapt appetite, thirst, body temperature, reproduction, etc. accordingly. As a result, alteration of the microbiota is an important factor in metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity, as well as mental disorders such as anxiety, depression and schizophrenia, and neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and others.

Changes in the gut microbiota can be the result of overconsumption of certain foods (or chemicals such as industrial preservatives and antibiotics). Therefore, pharmacologists are currently studying the possibility of reversing this process of change. That is, it is possible to develop therapies aimed at restoring a certain balance of the microbiota in order to act on various diseases.

However, before developing such therapeutic strategies, it is necessary to understand how exactly a microbial population or group of populations mediates a particular physiological process. Although bacteria are now known to produce metabolites as chemical signals (in the form of fatty acids and various proteins such as histamine) that reach the central nervous system, the exact mechanisms are still difficult to know.

“Currently, it is difficult to determine which microorganism species cause specific brain changes in a living organism,” explains Thomas D. Horvath, professor of pathology and immunology at the Baylor Institute of Medicine and lead author of the new study, in a press release. In a study published in the journal Nature Protocols, scientists propose a new laboratory protocol that allows the identification and comprehensive evaluation of the effects of metabolites produced by each microorganism in the gut microbiota at the cellular level in animal models.

“Animal models have played a pivotal role in associating microbes with these fundamental neural processes,” says Jennifer K. Spinler, assistant professor of pathology and immunology at Baylor and co-author of the new study. “The current study protocol allows researchers to take steps to identify the specific impact of the gut-brain axis on these conditions, as well as its role in health,” she adds.

Three step protocol

To develop their new protocol, the researchers took samples of microorganisms commonly found in the gut microbiota and cultured them in the lab. They then collected the metabolites to be analyzed using mass spectrometry and targeted metabolomics methods (based on liquid chromatography). The first consists, in particular, in the identification and quantification of compounds according to their molecular weight, while the second consists of a method for large-scale examination of metabolites.

The effect of the collected metabolites was then analyzed on human intestinal organelles with the same properties as the physiologically active small intestine. The metabolites can also be tested in vivo in mice. The latter included groups of mice with no microbes in their intestines and another group inhabited by monoassociated Bifidobacterium dentium and Bacteroides ovatus (germless mice colonized with only one type of intestinal microorganism).

Thus, the previous protocols usually examined only stool samples, while the new protocol includes bacterial cultures, organoid cultures and in vivo models, in addition to monitoring the content of metabolites in stool samples. In addition, according to the protocol, it would take 3 weeks for the experimental microorganisms to colonize the intestines of the mice. Then, one to two weeks were given for instrumental and quantitative analysis based on liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry, as well as for post-processing and standardization of the sample. This three-step model will improve the analysis of processes caused by microbial metabolites.

As a next step, the researchers plan to extend their protocol to a specific microbial community to study their interactions. “Our protocol offers a way to identify potential solutions when disruption of communication between the gut and the brain leads to disease,” concludes Horvath.