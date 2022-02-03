Gut microflora can stimulate love for sports

Some types of bacteria that live in the gastrointestinal tract secrete metabolites that increase exercise cravings. However, so far this has been demonstrated in mice, and the existence of such a connection in humans has yet to be proven.

Physicians from the University of Pennsylvania analyzed the genetic and physiological factors that distinguish mice with a high craving for physical activity. The key of these was the presence of metabolites that produce certain types of bacteria in the intestinal microflora. The scientists write about it in a new paper published in the journal Nature.

The symbiotic microbes that live in the intestinal tract have a profound and varied effect on the entire body. They can determine the severity of Covid-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines, participate in the development of Alzheimer’s disease and change mood. Another relationship was discovered by a team of American doctors led by Christoph Thaiss.

Scientists have collected a wide range of information about their laboratory mice: they sequenced their genome, determined the set of metabolites in the blood, the species composition of the intestinal microflora, and so on. Among them, a group of animals was identified that showed an increased interest in physical activity and ran longer than others on the wheel. Next, we used artificial intelligence to highlight the factors that contribute the most to this difference.

It turned out that genetics affects exercise cravings relatively little, but the composition of the microflora has a very large effect. Experiments also confirmed this: if “sports” animals were fed broad-spectrum antibiotics, they began to spend about half the time in the running wheel.

Additional studies have linked this effect to the presence of Eubacterium rectal and Coprococcus eutactus bacteria. These microbes live in the intestines and secrete fatty acid amides into it. In turn, amides stimulate cannabinoid CB1 receptors, which work in the cells of the peripheral nervous system. As a result, the level of dopamine in the striatum of the brain increases, and this is especially noticeable during physical exertion.

Dopamine is called the “pleasure hormone” for a reason, and the striatum is part of the brain’s internal reward system. This stimulation leads to positive experiences during physical activity and develops a craving for exercise. Some data from experiments with mice also show that they have a more pronounced “runner’s euphoria”, associated with less sensitivity to fatigue and pain.

“The study could open up a whole new direction in sports physiology,” said Nicholas Betley, one of the authors of the work. However, before scientists have to demonstrate that a similar relationship of microflora with the pleasure of sports exists in humans. If this succeeds, then it is possible that over time there will be new effective diets and supplements that can correct the microflora and make regular trips to the gym a real pleasure.