April 15, 2022 11:08 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Heat engine with no moving parts outperforms steam turbine

Heat engine with no moving parts outperforms steam turbine

A heat engine is a thermophotovoltaic cell, similar to a solar panel photovoltaic cell, that captures high-energy photons and converts them into electricity. The design, invented by experts from MIT and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), generates current from a source with a temperature of 1900 to 2400 degrees Celsius. The invention has been tested and demonstrated a high level of performance – over 40%, more than conventional steam turbines.

Over 90% of the world’s electricity is generated by heat sources such as coal, natural gas, nuclear power, and concentrated solar power. For centuries, steam turbines have been the industry standard for converting heat into electricity. On average, a steam turbine converts 35% of heat into electricity, and the maximum figure for today is 60%. However, these devices consist of moving parts, which are adversely affected by temperatures above 2000 degrees.

In recent years, engineers have become interested in alternative steam turbines with no moving parts that can operate at higher temperatures. These include, for example, thermophotovoltaic cells made from semiconducting materials with a certain energy gap. If such a material absorbs a photon with a high enough energy, it launches an electron through that gap. As a result, electricity is generated without spinning rotors or blades.

True, so far the average performance of thermophotovoltaic cells has reached approximately 20% with a maximum of 32%. They were made from materials with a relatively low energy gap, which converts low-temperature and low-energy photons, and therefore their efficiency remained low, writes MIT News.

MIT and NREL engineers assembled a thermal photovoltaic cell from two types of alloys, with a low and high energy gap, under which there is a layer of polished gold. The top layer captures the highest energy photons and converts them into electricity, the second works with those photons that have passed the first layer. All photons that have reached the mirror layer are reflected back so as not to create waste heat.

The inventors tested the roughly centimeter-sized device by placing it on top of a heat flux sensor and placing it under a high-temperature lamp with a focused beam of concentrated light. By changing the intensity of the lamp, they calculated the efficiency of the element. In the range from 1900 to 2400 degrees Celsius, he maintained an efficiency of about 40%.

The developers propose to use high-energy thermophotovoltaic cells in renewable energy storage systems.

A new system for storing hydrogen in palladium nanoparticles was proposed by German scientists last year. Palladium is known to absorb hydrogen, but there has never been an easy way to produce hydrogen from palladium.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Humble startup Astra successfully launches its first payload into orbit

Humble startup Astra successfully launches its first payload into orbit

Startup Astra, after 6 years of preparation and a series of failures, successfully sent its first commercial cargo – several satellites – to an altitude of 525 km. The launch of the Rocket 3.3 disposable rocket did not go smoothly – at the calculated moment, the MCC did not receive data on the separation of the payload from the carrier, but after a while, the satellites

March 16, 2022
Supercomputers And Quantum Simulations

Supercomputers And Quantum Simulations Come In Handy In Solving Material Science Problem

The researchers of the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have successfully have solved the complex materials science problem with the help of supercomputers and quantum simulations. So what is materials science? The study of structural properties of molecules, whether natural or synthesized in labs, is called materials science. With technology and science today, scientists keep trying to discover new materials with interesting properties.

February 13, 2022

Сomputational materials engineering

The PRISM2 (Partnership for Research in Manufacturing and Materials Simulation Research) project is actively using ICME for additive manufacturing and many other processes. The initiator is the University of Birmingham, which uses ICME technology – integrated computational materials engineering, in the framework of which there is an improvement in the way things are designed and manufactured. Reduce time to market and increase productivity In ICME

July 18, 2018
Startup Jack Dorsey showed a hardware wallet for storing cryptocurrency

Startup Jack Dorsey showed a hardware wallet for storing cryptocurrency

The California-based Block has unveiled a prototype of its first device — a hardware wallet for storing digital assets. The new gadget comes in the form of a flat stone with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port. According to Jesse Dorogusker, Head of Block Hardware, the crypto wallet will help investors “safely own and manage bitcoin.” Startup Block, founded by former Twitter CEO Jack

April 10, 2022
Scientists have figured out how to extend the life of stem cells. It will help with late pregnancy

Scientists have figured out how to extend the life of stem cells. It will help with late pregnancy

Biologists at the University of California, Santa Barbara have published a study examining how fruit flies extend the lifespan of their germline stem cells. Researchers have described a process that stops egg production in female flies. Scientists have found that in this way insects can prolong the viability of stem cells. We are interested in how to extend the lifespan of stem cells in general and female germline

March 4, 2022
Bioeconomy

The bioeconomy: Fungal biotechnology and wood lignocellulosic biomass

According to the bioeconomy model, fungal biotechnology allows the environmentally friendly conversion of ligocellulosic biomass in higher value-added compounds. The role of biotechnology in the global economy, promoted by the technological advances of the last decade, has enormously contributed to the bioeconomy, which refers to all economic activities based on the invention, development, production and use of processes and products of biological origin. Advances in

April 3, 2019

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022