April 7, 2022 3:52 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

HIV drug stops cancer metastasis in patients

HIV drug stops cancer metastasis in patients

Just one drug was able to stabilize the disease at a late stage, which scientists did not expect. The first results were obtained among patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, but in the future, it is planned to test the drug against breast, prostate, and other types of tumors.

For ten years, scientists at the Massachusetts General Hospital have been studying the potential of an HIV drug in cancer therapy. Previously, they were able to show that colorectal cancer cells were sensitive to the drug lamivudine, which reduced their ability to spread. In addition, the drug caused DNA damage in tumor cells and interferon response, which indicated the triggering of an inflammatory response.

Observations of patients with HIV also showed that those who received full three-drug antiretroviral therapy had less colon, breast, and prostate cancer than the average population. Scientists have suggested that the drugs may prevent cancer or recurrence. The results obtained were quite unexpected.

“The reported stability of the disease in patients at such advanced stages using just one drug is very unusual,” said co-author David Ting.

The clinical study involved 32 patients with metastatic colon cancer who had previously failed four courses of standard anti-cancer therapy. Volunteers received lamivudine at various dosages. In 28%, stabilization of the disease or a mixed response to therapy was soon recorded. And although scientists have not yet noted a reduction in tumor volumes, the results look very encouraging.

“If we see such a response with only one HIV drug, what can we expect with a full standard course of antiretroviral therapy,” they comment. Given the previously documented interferon response, the scientists plan to combine the treatment with immunotherapy to boost immune cell activity. Further research will also examine the effectiveness of HIV drugs against breast, prostate, and other types of tumors.

The strategy of repurposing existing drugs is being actively studied by many scientists. Recently, researchers in Australia showed the opposite effect: a cancer drug was effective against the human immunodeficiency virus and even showed the potential for a cure.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Your used car battery could power a farm

Your used car battery could power a farm

Research conducted at the University of Warwick has allowed scientists to alter a used car battery in order for it to be used to power farms in the developing world. As the number of electric cars increases, given the current environmental issues, it is important that we find a way to reuse and recycle discarded vehicle batteries. This is why researchers at the University of Warwick developed

August 14, 2019
The first platform for diagnosing 3D printing errors has appeared

The first platform for diagnosing 3D printing errors has appeared

Greg Huff, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, and Dianna Sessions, Ph.D. at the University of Pennsylvania, have created the world’s first methodology for diagnosing 3D printing errors in real-time. The authors of the new work decided to create the first methodology for diagnosing printing errors using machine learning. According to the researchers, this could make printing efficient in terms of time, cost, and computational throughput. Until

March 1, 2022
Cheated death. See what's left of a sports car that crashed into a pole.

Cheated death. See what’s left of a sports car that crashed into a pole.

The motorist, along with a passenger, had an accident, which has already been called one of the most wonderful rescue stories. The CCTV footage looks like an elaborate stunt stunt. In Hong Kong, police are investigating an accident involving a black sports car Lotus Exige. The video captures everything that happened on the roadway in seconds. Here the sports car loses control and flies into

February 6, 2022
Double asteriod redirection test

Crash investigation

ESA’s Hera mission is designed to test deep space technology while exploring a distant asteroid and investigating a unique, man-made crater, testing a deflection method that may one day prove literally Earth-saving. If all goes to plan, October 2022 will mark a significant achievement in the life of our species: the first time that Homo sapiens shifts the orbit of a body in the Solar

February 21, 2018
One gram of DNA is enough to record several billion gigabytes of information

One gram of DNA is enough to record several billion gigabytes of information

DNA is a multifunctional biomolecule with many natural roles. Previously, scientists were able to find a number of technical applications for it: for example, as a data warehouse. Now they have managed to increase the capacity and increase the reliability of the “DNA flash drive” by introducing seven additional nucleotide letters into it. Imagine DNA that has music, images, and other media files instead of human genes

March 7, 2022
COVID-19 causes psychiatric disorder

COVID-19 causes psychiatric disorders lasting up to a year

A large study highlights that psychiatric disorders after COVID-19 are 60% more common and can last for up to a year. Most often, those who have been ill face depression, increased anxiety, sleep disturbance, cognitive decline, alcohol and drug abuse, and suicidal thoughts, regardless of the severity of COVID-19. Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis found that COVID-19 survivors are 60% more likely to experience mental illness,

February 17, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022