HIV drug stops cancer metastasis in patients

Just one drug was able to stabilize the disease at a late stage, which scientists did not expect. The first results were obtained among patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, but in the future, it is planned to test the drug against breast, prostate, and other types of tumors.

For ten years, scientists at the Massachusetts General Hospital have been studying the potential of an HIV drug in cancer therapy. Previously, they were able to show that colorectal cancer cells were sensitive to the drug lamivudine, which reduced their ability to spread. In addition, the drug caused DNA damage in tumor cells and interferon response, which indicated the triggering of an inflammatory response.

Observations of patients with HIV also showed that those who received full three-drug antiretroviral therapy had less colon, breast, and prostate cancer than the average population. Scientists have suggested that the drugs may prevent cancer or recurrence. The results obtained were quite unexpected.

“The reported stability of the disease in patients at such advanced stages using just one drug is very unusual,” said co-author David Ting.

The clinical study involved 32 patients with metastatic colon cancer who had previously failed four courses of standard anti-cancer therapy. Volunteers received lamivudine at various dosages. In 28%, stabilization of the disease or a mixed response to therapy was soon recorded. And although scientists have not yet noted a reduction in tumor volumes, the results look very encouraging.

“If we see such a response with only one HIV drug, what can we expect with a full standard course of antiretroviral therapy,” they comment. Given the previously documented interferon response, the scientists plan to combine the treatment with immunotherapy to boost immune cell activity. Further research will also examine the effectiveness of HIV drugs against breast, prostate, and other types of tumors.

The strategy of repurposing existing drugs is being actively studied by many scientists. Recently, researchers in Australia showed the opposite effect: a cancer drug was effective against the human immunodeficiency virus and even showed the potential for a cure.