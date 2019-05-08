The European Commission is planning the implementation of €91.4Bn Horizon Europe programme

The European Commission has started planning the implementation of the Horizon Europe programme.

The planning of the proposed €91.4Bn Horizon Europe, the research and innovation programme that will succeed Horizon 2020, has begun. Part of this will include agreeing the details of the large scale research and development missions and the supporting budget.

Carlos Moedas, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, said: “The European Parliament showed today that it stands behind Horizon Europe and with that behind the idea to keep the EU at the forefront of global research and innovation. When designing this programme we built on the achievements of Horizon 2020. The programme will continue to drive scientific excellence through the European Research Council and the Marie Skłodowska-Curie fellowships and exchanges, and will benefit from the expertise of the Joint Research Centre.”

The proposed Horizon Europe budgets

The European Commission has proposed a budget of €94.1 billion for Horizon Europe. However, the European Parliament wants to increase this to €120bn. The final budget needs to be unanimously decided by the national governments in the EU, but the European Commission has not called for a conclusive agreement until October.

Mission themes for Horizon Europe

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU have agreed on the following five themes for the programme:

Adapting to climate change;

Cancer;

Healthy oceans, seas, coastal and inland waters;

Smart, climate-neutral cities; and

Soil health and food.

The European Commission said in a statement: “Horizon Europe will incorporate policy missions to ensure the effectiveness of research and innovation funding by pursuing clearly defined targets…The Commission has engaged policy experts to develop studies, case studies and reports on how a mission-oriented policy approach will work.”

The European Commission agreed that the next research and innovation framework programme should: