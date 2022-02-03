How an igloo is built – a snow house in which the Eskimos live.

Eskimos are representatives of the people living in the cold regions of Canada, the USA and Russia. Their amazing lifestyle is described in many encyclopedias and documentaries, so everyone probably knows about the Eskimos. The main attribute of the Eskimo in the minds of many people is the igloo snow house, inside which you can hide from the harsh weather in Alaska, Chukotka and other cold corners of the planet. In fact, some representatives of this people have long lived in houses made of wood and other modern materials. But still no one forgets about the needle, because these buildings still save the lives of hunters and their families. Let’s find out how the Eskimos build an igloo, how long it takes, and why it’s warm inside like summer. It will be interesting – we found a lot of great photos.

Where do the Eskimos live?

If we are talking about the geographical location, then the Eskimos live in the Canadian territory of Nunavut, in the US state of Alaska, Greenland and the eastern edge of the Russian Chukotka. The number of Eskimos is estimated at 170 thousand people.

The culture of the Eskimos is fully adapted to life in the cold regions of the Earth. The vast majority of men are engaged in hunting sea animals such as seals, walruses and whales.

Some Eskimos live in relatively modern houses, but no one forgets about traditional dwellings. Given the resources, they build yarangas, which are fairly large houses covered in animal skins.

But the easiest way to build igloos is domed houses made of snow blocks. Inside they are so warm that even with a 40-degree frost, people inside can walk half-naked. Eskimos learn how to build an igloo from early childhood, so building a house for them is as easy as shelling pears. In just an hour of work, you can make a small igloo, and if you have time, people manage to build houses up to 2 meters high.

How the igloo is arranged – the home of the Eskimos

For the construction of the igloo, only snow is needed, but special. Firstly, the Eskimos build houses mainly from snow that fell as a result of one snowfall – if it is heterogeneous, the building blocks may fall apart. Also, the snow must be stale so that the cold makes it durable. To understand whether snow is suitable for building an igloo, the Eskimos use the following method: a man in fur shoes takes a step into the snow, and if it does not fall through and the depth of the footprint is no more than 2 centimeters, this is excellent snow.

The igloo has a domed appearance, so the blocks for its construction have different shapes and sizes. They are not molded, but cut out of the snow with a special knife. Sometimes cracks form on them, but they can be filled with loose snow – so the blocks become strong. Each “brick” weighs from 20 to 40 kilograms, and the length is from 50 to 100 centimeters.

Usually the igloo is built using the spiral method. First, the Eskimos build a circle of large blocks – the construction goes clockwise so that over time the materials are installed at a large angle. So that the wind does not get inside the structure and the structure does not collapse, it is additionally covered with a layer of snow.

An igloo for one person has a diameter of 2.7 meters. The building for two people has a width of 3 meters, and for three people you need a room with a diameter of 3.4 meters. The height of the igloo can reach 3 meters or more – it is always different. The space inside the dwelling is necessary not only so that people can sit and lie comfortably, but also for proper air circulation. The entrance to the igloo is made in the form of a tunnel – ideally, it should be below the snow level. This is necessary to cleanse the needle of carbon dioxide and the flow of oxygen.

Sometimes the Eskimos build several igloos at once for different families. In this case, they are interconnected by additional tunnels – so people can walk to each other without having to go out into the cold.

Why is the igloo not cold?

Even if there is a 40-degree frost outside and a strong wind blows, it is warm inside the igloo – the air warms up to +16 degrees, and there is no wind. First of all, such conditions are created due to the absence of gaps in the structure. The heat of the human body plays a very important role in warming the room. The walls of the igloo are covered with a layer of ice, so that snow does not fall on people’s heads. And finally, inside the igloo is heated by a fat lamp.

To create comfortable conditions inside, the Eskimos cover the floor with the skins of animals – sometimes they are even hung on the walls. Inside, you can take off all your heavy clothes and walk light.