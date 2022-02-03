How do congenitally deaf and mute people think?

When thoughts arise in our head, we pronounce words, phrases, or whole sentences in our minds. Of course, they sound in the mind in the language that we speak in life. But what do people who can’t talk think about? Those who have lost their voice or hearing during their lives think in the same way as ordinary people, in their native language, which they knew from childhood. But what about the deaf-mutes from birth who have never heard the sounds of letters and words? Such people are born, in fact, cut off from the outside world. At one time, it was even believed that people deprived of the gift of speech cannot think at all, since the essence of a person lies in the ability to talk. Of course, this is a delusion, but there is some truth in this. As it turned out later, thought is still primary, and when a person learns to speak, this thought is clothed in words. But, in order for a person to begin to think, he must interact with the outside world. Otherwise, his psyche will not develop. Speech is a means of communication for people, that is, one of the ways of interacting with the outside world.

Formation of the psyche and speech of a deaf-mute person

Specialists who are involved in the upbringing and education of deaf-blind-mute children are sure that the psyche and behavior are formed and developed only through communication and interaction with the outside world. But why is it so important for a person to interact with the outside world? The thing is that in our thoughts we operate with a certain stock of knowledge and concepts. Accordingly, without this knowledge and concepts, we will simply have nothing to operate with.

Deaf-mute children who have vision are less affected since they still interact with the outside world. However, they still need to be helped to develop, unlike healthy children. The formation of the psyche of a child who hears and talks goes unnoticed. His preferences, feelings, and emotions arise as a result of interaction with the outside world by themselves. But a deaf-mute cannot begin to fully interact with the world without the help of a special teacher.

The first communication begins with sign language. I must say that people often confuse sign language and fingerprinting. Gesture signs are whole words, and a victimology is a verbal form of speech, similar to the usual one, only it is reproduced not by the speech apparatus, but by means of the fingers. That is, with the help of fingers, people transmit the sounds of speech, letter by letter, not only with the speech apparatus but with gesture signs.

Deaf-mute children gradually move to the study of dactylology after mastering sign language. Children are also taught to read. First, they learn to read “globally”. They are shown tablets with words and simple phrases, as well as pictures explaining what these words mean. As a result, children memorize whole words rather than spelling and syllables.

Then, with the help of special techniques, the deaf teacher helps the children to move on to reading by letters and syllables, as ordinary people do. Thus, all deaf-mutes, in fact, are bilingual, that is, they know two languages ​​- the state language, for example, Russian, and sign language, learned at a very early age.

What language do deaf people think in?

So, we found out that deaf and dumb people know the language spoken in their country, including reading books, just like ordinary people. But how do they think? After all, knowing a language does not mean thinking in it. In addition, healthy people, when they think, do not see letters and words in front of them but reproduce sounds in their minds. The deaf and dumb have never heard how words sound, and therefore cannot reproduce them in their minds. And in general, the Russian language or any other state language for them is the second and not the first. However, the human brain is arranged in such a way that in his thoughts he does not refer to the very subject that he thinks about, but to its symbol. Of course, sometimes images pop up in our heads, however, we do not think in images all the time, and deaf and dumb people are no exception.

However, deaf-mutes do not need to clothe their thoughts in certain sounds, as we do. Therefore, they think “visually”, so to speak, that is, gestures pop up in their head. There are several confirmations of this. For example, when deaf and dumb people sleep and dream that they are communicating, in a dream they often begin to move their hands. In addition, as translators say, when they communicate with the deaf in sign language for a long time, they themselves begin to think in gestures.

But this applies to people who know languages. We do not know anything about how deaf and dumb people who have not learned a single special language think. The only thing, with a high degree of probability, we can say is that they have weak intellectual abilities. Finally, let me remind you that in the future, perhaps, some of the dumb people will be able to speak. Chinese scientists have recently invented an artificial speech apparatus. But this device will only help people who hear. For the deaf and dumb, technologies are also being developed that turn thoughts into speech.