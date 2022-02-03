December 18, 2022 9:35 am
How old is the Sun?

The sun formed about 4.6 billion years ago, and all the planets formed over the next 100 million years. The age of the sun and planets is one of the most widely accepted facts about our solar system, and the reason for this is that all the evidence points to the same age. How is the age of the Sun determined?

Finding the oldest object in the solar system

One way to determine the approximate age of the Sun is to find the oldest object in the solar system. Fortunately, there are countless objects that formed with the Sun, such as asteroids, meteors, and planetesimals. These forms of planetary debris remain virtually unchanged for billions of years, and with the help of radiometric dating techniques, scientists can determine their age, which in turn tells us directly how old the Sun is. Radiometric dating uses precise chemicals to determine the age of rocks, and it works with what’s called a half-life. For example, carbon-14 dating is a reliable method for dating things like fossils because carbon-14 is only found in organic matter. The half-life of carbon-14 is 5,730 years, which means that after 5,730 years, half of the carbon-14 will have decayed into another chemical, in this case nitrogen-14. Every 5,730 years another half will fall apart, and so on. By determining the amount of carbon-14 in relation to the amount of nitrogen-14, scientists can determine the age of the analyzed object. While carbon-14 is a reliable method for determining the age of organic matter, it is not suitable for determining things that are billions of years old.

To find out when the sun first began to form, astronomers are looking for iron-60, a rare isotope of iron that is only formed during a supernova explosion. A supernova likely predated the formation of our solar system, and the energy released in the explosion likely ignited the formation of the Sun billions of years ago. The half-life of iron-60 is 2.26 million years, during which it decays into nickel-60. As with carbon-14 and nitrogen-14, astronomers analyze rocks from asteroids and meteors to determine the ratio between iron-60 and nickel-60, resulting in an age of about 4.6 billion years. In addition, other dating methods used on Earth and the Moon give an age of about 4.5 billion years, further proof that the Sun is at least that old.

Sun’s lifespan

The sun is 4.6 billion years old and astronomers believe it is only halfway through its lifespan. Obviously, we can’t see into the future, so how do scientists estimate how long the Sun will exist? In fact, this process is quite simple, and for this you need to know how much fuel the Sun has and at what rate it consumes it. Like any other star in the Universe, the Sun is powered by nuclear fusion of hydrogen nuclei in its core. When hydrogen merges, helium is formed and a huge amount of energy that feeds the star. As long as nuclear fusion is maintained in the core, the Sun will remain a main sequence star. However, eventually the fuel will run out, and when this happens, the Sun will enter the last stages of life. Knowing the amount of fuel the Sun has and the rate at which it uses it, astronomers estimate that the Sun will continue to synthesize hydrogen in its core for at least another 4 to 5 billion years. When the Sun runs out of usable hydrogen, it will turn into a red giant that will eventually blow away its outer layers. These outer layers will form a shell of stellar material called a planetary nebula. Meanwhile, the core of the Sun will collapse and turn into a white dwarf.

