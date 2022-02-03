How particle physics will help in the treatment of cancer

CERN (European Council for Nuclear Research) is best known for the discovery of elementary particles, that is, the building blocks from which our entire universe is made. However, few people know that scientists here are also involved in solving medical issues. In particular, CERN employees are working on the creation of new methods of cancer treatment. Of course, for this they also use physics. The method proposed by scientists can be a more effective and safe alternative to modern radiation therapy. What is the essence of the new technology, how promising is it in general, and when can it be used in medicine?

What are the disadvantages of radiation therapy for cancer

Every year, cancer kills about 10 million people a year. Almost two million people have been diagnosed with cancer this year in the US alone. These figures are enough to understand that the current technologies for the treatment of cancer are ineffective.

Approximately half of all cancer patients are currently treated with radiation therapy. This term refers to two different methods of treatment. The most common is the destruction of cancerous tumors with the help of protons. However, it is not always possible to use it for several reasons. It is used only for the treatment of tumors located on the surface of the body or near the surface.

In addition, this type of radiation therapy cannot be used when the tumor is located near vital organs, such as the brain or thyroid gland. In this case, radiation can cause serious harm to health. In addition, about a third of cancers are resistant to this type of radiation.

Proton therapy is considered more effective. It is able to destroy tumors that are located deeper. Moreover, non-surface tissues receive radiation. And the target itself, that is, a malignant tumor. However, this technology also has a drawback – healthy tissues that are located around malignant cells are also damaged during irradiation, which affects the health and quality of life of the patient.

New cancer treatment technology

The cancer treatment method developed by the CERN staff involves the use of very high energy electron beams (VHEE). They can penetrate tumors 10 times deeper than current treatments. Most importantly, the electrons can be targeted with high precision at the tumor. As reported in a recent study, they act directly on the tumor without touching healthy tissue. Because of this, VHEE therapy can be used to treat tumors located near vital organs.

The essence of the method is to deliver VHEE beams to tumors located deep in tumors in a fraction of a second, and not during long sessions. For this, FLASH technology is used, which was developed back in 2014.

“If you compress all delivery doses in one go and deliver in less than one second, you keep the same effect on the tumor,” says Roberto Corsini, senior researcher at CERN.

According to Roberto Corsini, the technology could lead to a “therapeutic revolution” in cancer treatment, as a radiation therapy program that would normally take several sessions can be delivered in one quick stroke. This technique can also target tumors that cannot currently be treated with radiation therapy because they are located too close to the sensitive organ. In addition, VHEE beams effectively destroy tumors that are resistant to conventional radiation and require an increase in dose to dangerous values for surrounding organs.

Why medicine is not using new methods of cancer treatment

It must be said that VHEE therapy devices are much more compact and less expensive than conventional proton therapy devices. But, unfortunately, this does not mean that this method of treatment can be used tomorrow. According to the scientists themselves, many more years must pass before the new technology can be used in medicine. The fact is that it is necessary to conduct a number of studies that will prove the effectiveness and safety of the technology.

Finally, we note that at present there are already other methods of cancer treatment that have shown their effectiveness in practice. In particular, this concerns mRNA therapy with vaccines. However, they are still far from being used in medicine.