How the brain of men and women changes after the birth of a child

In 2022, the world’s population will be over 8 billion people. According to statistics, about 440 thousand children are born every day in the world – it was impossible to even think about such a birth rate hundreds of years ago. There are more mothers and fathers, so scientists are increasingly interested in their health. In the course of numerous studies, it was found that the birth of a child leads to a change in the brain of women. In particular, they weaken the areas of the brain that are responsible for the ability to perceive other people’s experiences. Scientists believe that such changes help mothers better understand the needs of their children and create an emotional connection between them. The effect of childbirth on women is well understood, but what about men? How do fathers change after the birth of a son or daughter? Recently, scientists have started looking for an answer to this question.

How do people change after having a baby?

Here’s an interesting fact for you – in the United States, since about the 1970s, fathers began to devote three times more time to their children than before. In Germany, Spain, Sweden, and Iceland, the figure is even higher, because in these countries fathers are allowed to take maternity leave in the same way as mothers. The duration of the vacation is different everywhere and ranges from a month to three years. Some countries also provide child care allowance. Based on this, it is not surprising that fathers are involved in raising children more than before – they do not have to disappear for long periods at work.

Statistics on the participation of fathers in the upbringing of children in Russia could not be found. However, according to observations, the situation is also getting better – on the street now and then you can meet men who walk with their children and help their wives in every possible way.

After becoming a parent, the nature of many people changes. Mothers become more attentive to their children – usually, people say that their maternal instinct awakens. Fathers also often experience changes in character – often, they become softer, more patient, and more industrious.

These changes are because of the structure of the brain changes in mothers and fathers. There is already scientific evidence for this.

How motherhood affects the brain and character

In 2016, Professor Elseline Hoekzema and her colleagues found that pregnancy affects the size and structure of brain regions that are responsible for perceiving feelings. Brain scans after childbirth showed that the amount of gray matter decreases in the area of “social cognition”, which is responsible for the ability to perceive other people’s experiences. Although this sounds like a contradiction, scientists believe that such changes lead to the fact that women become more attentive to their babies.

“We do not want to say that pregnancy destroys the brain, it is not. Loss of gray matter volume is not necessarily a bad thing. To a greater extent, we are talking about the process of maturation of the brain or a change in its specialization,” said Elselin Huksema.

The study of changes in the brain of mothers took about 5 years. It has been observed that the structure of the brain remains in an altered state for a couple of years – until the child begins to walk. Changes in the brain of mothers are so strong that their pictures can accurately determine whether a woman is a mother or has never given birth.

How fatherhood affects the brain and character

In a recent study, it became clear that the birth of a child can also be reflected in the brain of fathers. The scientists took a group of 40 men from Spain and California and placed them on an MRI machine twice: first during their partner’s pregnancy and then after the baby was 6 months old. The authors of the scientific work also scanned the brains of 17 men without children – pictures of people from the control group were needed for comparison.

It turned out that after the birth of a child, men change the structure of brain regions that are responsible for visual processing, attention, and empathy. In fathers from Spain, who, thanks to maternity leave, can pay more attention to the baby, scientists found more changes than in fathers from the United States. Based on this, we can conclude that the process of changing the brain occurs when fathers spend time with babies. Neuroscientists liken this to experience-induced brain plasticity—essentially the same as changing the brain as you learn a new language and have other new experiences.

Based on the results of scientific work, we can conclude that the more time fathers spend with their children, the more their brain changes. The changes lead to the fact that they become more attentive, which, in turn, affects the child very well.