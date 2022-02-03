December 10, 2022 11:14 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

How the brain of men and women changes after the birth of a child

How the brain of men and women changes after the birth of a child

In 2022, the world’s population will be over 8 billion people. According to statistics, about 440 thousand children are born every day in the world – it was impossible to even think about such a birth rate hundreds of years ago. There are more mothers and fathers, so scientists are increasingly interested in their health. In the course of numerous studies, it was found that the birth of a child leads to a change in the brain of women. In particular, they weaken the areas of the brain that are responsible for the ability to perceive other people’s experiences. Scientists believe that such changes help mothers better understand the needs of their children and create an emotional connection between them. The effect of childbirth on women is well understood, but what about men? How do fathers change after the birth of a son or daughter? Recently, scientists have started looking for an answer to this question.

How do people change after having a baby?

Here’s an interesting fact for you – in the United States, since about the 1970s, fathers began to devote three times more time to their children than before. In Germany, Spain, Sweden, and Iceland, the figure is even higher, because in these countries fathers are allowed to take maternity leave in the same way as mothers. The duration of the vacation is different everywhere and ranges from a month to three years. Some countries also provide child care allowance. Based on this, it is not surprising that fathers are involved in raising children more than before – they do not have to disappear for long periods at work.

Statistics on the participation of fathers in the upbringing of children in Russia could not be found. However, according to observations, the situation is also getting better – on the street now and then you can meet men who walk with their children and help their wives in every possible way.

After becoming a parent, the nature of many people changes. Mothers become more attentive to their children – usually, people say that their maternal instinct awakens. Fathers also often experience changes in character – often, they become softer, more patient, and more industrious.

These changes are because of the structure of the brain changes in mothers and fathers. There is already scientific evidence for this.

How motherhood affects the brain and character

In 2016, Professor Elseline Hoekzema and her colleagues found that pregnancy affects the size and structure of brain regions that are responsible for perceiving feelings. Brain scans after childbirth showed that the amount of gray matter decreases in the area of “social cognition”, which is responsible for the ability to perceive other people’s experiences. Although this sounds like a contradiction, scientists believe that such changes lead to the fact that women become more attentive to their babies.

We do not want to say that pregnancy destroys the brain, it is not. Loss of gray matter volume is not necessarily a bad thing. To a greater extent, we are talking about the process of maturation of the brain or a change in its specialization,” said Elselin Huksema.

The study of changes in the brain of mothers took about 5 years. It has been observed that the structure of the brain remains in an altered state for a couple of years – until the child begins to walk. Changes in the brain of mothers are so strong that their pictures can accurately determine whether a woman is a mother or has never given birth.

How fatherhood affects the brain and character

In a recent study, it became clear that the birth of a child can also be reflected in the brain of fathers. The scientists took a group of 40 men from Spain and California and placed them on an MRI machine twice: first during their partner’s pregnancy and then after the baby was 6 months old. The authors of the scientific work also scanned the brains of 17 men without children – pictures of people from the control group were needed for comparison.

It turned out that after the birth of a child, men change the structure of brain regions that are responsible for visual processing, attention, and empathy. In fathers from Spain, who, thanks to maternity leave, can pay more attention to the baby, scientists found more changes than in fathers from the United States. Based on this, we can conclude that the process of changing the brain occurs when fathers spend time with babies. Neuroscientists liken this to experience-induced brain plasticity—essentially the same as changing the brain as you learn a new language and have other new experiences.

Based on the results of scientific work, we can conclude that the more time fathers spend with their children, the more their brain changes. The changes lead to the fact that they become more attentive, which, in turn, affects the child very well.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Gut microbiota can pinpoint diabetes risks

Gut microbiota can pinpoint diabetes risks

Scientists have found that the composition of the gut microbiota may be a biomarker for type 2 diabetes. Long-term follow-up of healthy people has identified specific types of bacteria that are associated with increased risks of disease. The main risk factors for type 2 diabetes are a sedentary lifestyle and an unbalanced diet. Given the continuous increase in the incidence of diabetes, scientists sought to find the earliest biomarkers

February 18, 2022
Mars is dead planet

The birth of Mars was five times longer process

At the dawn of the existence of the solar system, chaos reigned in it, and young Mars was hard hit by planetesimals, small protoplanets with a diameter of up to 2000 km. American scientists modeled this process and found that the primary form of Mars lasted up to 20 million years. An important question in planetary science – when the planet Mars was formed and

February 13, 2022
Bioeconomy

The bioeconomy: Fungal biotechnology and wood lignocellulosic biomass

According to the bioeconomy model, fungal biotechnology allows the environmentally friendly conversion of ligocellulosic biomass in higher value-added compounds. The role of biotechnology in the global economy, promoted by the technological advances of the last decade, has enormously contributed to the bioeconomy, which refers to all economic activities based on the invention, development, production and use of processes and products of biological origin. Advances in

April 3, 2019
Warming ocean affecting Antarctica

How is a warming ocean affecting Antarctica?

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) CryoSat mission has discovered that Antarctica has lost an area of underwater ice the size of London, UK, because the warming ocean beneath the floating margins is working away at the seabed ice. A research team led by Dr Hannes Konrad from the Centre for Polar Observation and Modelling at the University of Leeds, UK, shows that between 2010 and

April 4, 2018

Scientists discover exotic magnetic state of matter

Researchers at the US Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory have discovered a magnetic state of matter predicted nearly 60 years ago called an “antiferromagnetic exciton insulator.” The new magnetic state includes a strong magnetic attraction between the electrons in the layered material, which causes the electrons to arrange their spins in a regular up-and-down “anti-ferromagnetic pattern”. Such antiferromagnetism may be due to bizarre electronic bonding in the

February 23, 2022
AI uses data not available to others to speed up drug discovery

AI uses data not available to others to speed up drug discovery

Researchers have developed a learning system that uses large amounts of unlabeled data that other models cannot. Researchers from the College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University decided to use a large volume of unlabeled molecules to build machine learning models. It makes predictions better than other models.  Researchers have created a self-learning AI MolCLR using Graph Neural Networks (GNNS).  MolCLR significantly improves the performance of machine learning

March 6, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022