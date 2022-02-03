December 10, 2022 11:14 pm
Hubble photographed the globular cluster Pismis 26

Pismis 26 is a globular cluster located about 23,000 light-years from Earth. It is located near the bulge of the Milky Way – the central region of the Galaxy, which looks like a spheroidal cluster of stars. Due to a large amount of dust in this region, Pismis 26 is prone to redness. This happens when dust scatters shorter wavelength blue light while letting in longer wavelength red light. Redness distorts the visible color of space objects.

Astronomers used Hubble to study the visible and infrared light of Pismis 26 and thus determined the redness, age, and amount of metals in the cluster. The stars of Pismis 26 are very metallic, indicating that they contain a high proportion of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, which are the most abundant elements in the universe.

In particular, stars are rich in nitrogen, which is typical for stars belonging to bulk clusters. This led scientists to the idea that the cluster contains populations of stars of different ages.

According to research, Pismis 26 likely lost a significant amount of its mass over time due to tidal forces in the inner part of the Galaxy. These forces cause the detachment of the outer layers of globular clusters. According to researchers, the age of the cluster reaches 12 billion years.

What is a globular cluster and how to observe it?

A globular cluster is a spheroidal collection of very old stars orbiting the center of a galaxy like a satellite. Globular clusters have a typical spherical appearance due to the strong gravity that holds a large number of stars together. These clusters usually consist of hundreds of thousands of old stars, similar in composition to those that make up the bulge of the galaxy.

Globular clusters are fairly easy to observe. However, to observe them, you need to have binoculars or a small telescope. The most photographed and observed by amateur astronomers are M13 (in the constellation Hercules) and M15 (in the constellation Pegasus).

These are two very large and star-rich clusters that look like a bright lump when viewed through a small instrument. Observing them under a good dark sky with a large enough telescope, one can distinguish the stars that make them up.

