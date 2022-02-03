March 31, 2022 9:57 pm
Hubble took a picture of the most distant lone star

At a distance of 12.9 billion light-years from Earth, where space curves around a massive galaxy cluster, forming a gravitational lens, a star system was seen that appeared at the dawn of the universe. With the help of this lens and the Hubble telescope, astronomers were able to see its light, which arose some 900 million years after the Big Bang.

The star WHL0137-LS received the name Eärendel, quite appropriate to it, in honor of the “brightest of angels” from the poem of the Anglo-Saxon monk of the 8th-9th centuries Kyunevulf. It is by far the most distant single star known to scientists today. The previous record-holder, the blue supergiant Icarus, is nearly 4 billion light-years closer, according to New Atlas.

The distances from Earth to Earendel or Icarus are not so simple: 12.9 and 9 billion light years is the time it took the light of the stars to reach us. But the subsequent expansion of the Universe has led to the fact that now our system and Earendel are separated by 28 billion light years. Unless, of course, it has not gone out yet, which is extremely likely.

The expansion rate of the universe is one method for measuring such large distances. As light travels, the growing space stretches its wavelengths, shifting them to the red region of the spectrum. By calculating this shift, you can determine how far away the source is – the larger the shift, the farther. In this case, Eärendel’s shift was 6.2, while Icarus’ shift was 1.5.

Astronomers have already found galaxies and entire clusters at much greater distances, but spotting a lone star is much more difficult. In the case of WHL0137-LS, help came from a galaxy much closer to us, which was bending space-time due to its colossal gravity. The gravitational lens magnified Earendel’s light like a magnifying glass, making it visible to the Hubble Observatory.

Scientists were able to establish the mass of the star – it is more than 50 times larger than that of the Sun. It is possible that these are two stars, and not one, which, however, does not make the discovery less significant.

