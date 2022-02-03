Human hormone could be a promising treatment for osteoporosis

Scientists have shown that hormone treatment is safe for humans and significantly increases the level of cells necessary for bone formation. These and other molecular features of the experimental therapy may offer a new effective treatment for the wasting disease.

Osteoporosis is characterized by the destruction of bone tissue, which leads to weakness and fragility of the bones. The existing treatment does not bring cardinal changes in the condition of patients, and may also cause side effects. In search of a more effective method of treatment, scientists from the Imperial College London began to study the hormone kisspeptin, which is produced naturally in the human body.

They knew from previous studies that kisspeptin injections were well tolerated in humans and did not cause serious side effects. This time they compared hormone injections and placebo in 26 men aged 18 to 36, writes New Atlas.

Observations have shown that administration of kisspeptin stimulates the production of osteoblasts by an average of 24%.

Osteoporosis usually occurs when there is an imbalance between osteoblasts and osteoclasts, the scientists explain. The latter perform useful functions for the body and are able to change the shape of the bones, however, when their number exceeds the level of osteoblasts, they contribute to the weakening of the bones.

When scientists tested the effect of kisspeptin on bone culture, they found not only an increase in osteoblast levels but also an inhibition of osteoclast activity.

The authors are very excited about the discovery – there is still a lot of work ahead, but they believe that kisspeptin may become a safe and effective treatment for osteoporosis in humans in the future.

Recently, scientists have found that overweight people and especially men are at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis. Given that chronic disease increases the likelihood of severe fractures, overweight and obesity should be considered by physicians when examining people.