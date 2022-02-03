April 26, 2022 8:04 am
Human intervention has disrupted the fundamental pattern of nature

For many millions of years, herbivores grew in size in order to digest as much food as possible, and carnivores grew in order to be able to eat these herbivores. Omnivores did not have to grow, so they remained not so big. This pattern was broken by the appearance of the ancestors of modern man, and the consequences of ecosystem failure cannot be predicted, the scientists write.

Decades ago, ecologists discovered that the ratio of food to size among land mammals can be expressed as a U-shaped curve if you place these animals on a scale from plant food to protein. As this curve illustrates, herbivores at the far left of the scale and carnivores at the far right reach maximum sizes than omnivorous mammals and those that feed on invertebrates.

However, to date, there is practically no study in which this pattern was studied using the example of modern mammals, reports Phys. Org. This gap was filled in by scientists from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and their colleagues from four continents who concluded that this pattern can be traced back to 66 million years ago, and it also applies to land-dwelling birds, reptiles, and even marine fish. In total, they analyzed 5,033 mammal species, 8,991 bird species, 7,356 reptile species, and 2,795 fish species.

An animal’s diet determines the amount of energy consumed that triggers growth and ultimately determines its size. In turn, size can limit the quantity and quality of food available to a species.

“You’re only as big as your food allows you to be,” Gerty explained. “At the same time, you are often just big enough to catch and digest food. So there is an evolutionary relationship here.”

Because herbivores’ plant-based diet is relatively poor in nutrients, they often grow huge in order to absorb as much food as possible, and their digestive tract becomes long and complex in order to get as many nutrients as possible. And carnivores have to grow up to cope with such herbivores.

Omnivores, on the other hand, have more options for satiation, satisfying their high energy needs with small, but nutrient-rich foods: nuts, insects. And since “invertebrates” mainly eat protein-rich and small-sized food, it makes no sense for them to increase in size.

The study has another conclusion. It turns out that the extinction of the largest herbivores and carnivores caused by human activity has become a fundamental feature of past and present ecosystems. The average size of herbivores and omnivores has shrunk by a factor of about a hundred over the last few thousand years, since the advent of Neanderthals and the ancestors of modern humans. The dimensions of the carnivores have decreased tenfold. As a result, the U-shaped curve has noticeably straightened out.

“We don’t know exactly what will happen because it hasn’t happened before,” said Will Gerty, co-author of the Nature Ecology and Evolution paper. “But since the system was seemingly in a very stable state for a long time, it is alarming what can happen when stability is broken.”

At a minimum, scientists predict that a number of species of large and medium-sized mammals – including tigers and Javan rhinos – will become extinct in the next 200 years by more than 50%.

