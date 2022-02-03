April 26, 2022 8:05 am
Humanity will be able to use all the energy of the Sun in 2371

There are several approaches to measuring the level of development of human civilization: population, the rise and fall of empires, and astronaut technology. Soviet radio engineer Nikolai Kardashev proposed his own scale in the 60s of the last century, based on the amount of energy that a civilization can use for its needs. A team of scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has calculated when we will achieve the status of a planetary civilization – in about 350 years.

According to this scale, there are three levels of technogenic development: a civilization of the first type uses all the energy resources of its planet, the second type can draw the energy of stars, and the third type can draw energy from its own galaxy. This idea was further developed by astrophysicist Carl Sagan, who supplemented the energy classification with information, writes Science Alert.

At this stage of development, humanity does not reach the civilization of the first type. On average, about 10 to the 16th power of solar energy reaches the Earth, and we use about 10 to the 13th power of watts, that is, so far our level is about 0.73.

Not bad, but it raises a curious question: is it even possible to achieve 100 percent energy consumption and keep the planet habitable?

This issue is being investigated by the authors of an article published on the arXiv website. Org. They focused on three main types of energy: fossil fuels, nuclear and renewable energy. And calculated their potential growth.

On the one hand, becoming a Type I civilization is quite easy. It is only necessary to make energy generation a top priority, and sooner or later it will happen. But each type of energy has its limitations. For example, climate change may occur such that the survival of the human species is threatened.

Therefore, scientists have adjusted the approach to make it more flexible, analyzed the limitations of each type of energy, and balanced them, taking into account the risks of climate change and pollution levels set by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the International Energy Agency.

As a result, it was found that even with realistic limitations, humanity is capable of becoming a civilization of the first type. True, only in 2371.

Another question is whether this is necessary.

According to Kardashev, in order for a civilization to move from a planetary type to a stellar one, it needs 10 billion times more energy. And here the Dyson sphere can come in handy, which only civilizations of a stellar or galactic type can build. Scientists from Taiwan took the idea of ​​a Dyson sphere as a starting point and analyzed the possibility of creating something similar around a black hole.

New holographic display doesn't need stereo glasses

Specialists from the University of Suzhou (China) tried to solve the problem of stereoscopic screens with the help of a new display. It projects a dense light field that creates a three-dimensional effect, and you can watch a three-dimensional image from any point without glasses or headsets. The scientists’ secret ingredient is an innovative flat lens. The entertainment industry has tried several times to embrace 3D technology,

March 16, 2022
Astronomers have found the widest pair of brown dwarfs

Brown dwarfs in the binary system CWISE J0146-0508AB are separated by a distance of almost 130 times greater than the distance from the Earth to the Sun. Brown dwarfs are objects that occupy an intermediate position between stars and planets. Their masses lie in the range of 10-80 masses of Jupiter, not reaching even a percentage of the solar mass. Thermonuclear reactions take place in the depths

February 21, 2022
plainpicture/C. Adler (newscientist.com)

How to sleep better: could smart pyjamas with self-powered sensors be the answer?

Smart pyjamas with embedded self-powered sensors could monitor and help to improve quality of sleep. The data produced by the sleepwear could give people and their clinicians useful information to improve sleeping patterns. The sensors inserted in the smart pyjamas are unobtrusive and provide continuous monitoring of heartbeat, breathing, and sleep posture, which are all factors determining how well a person sleeps. Why it is

April 1, 2019
New aviation and spaceship alloy 1000 times more wear-resistant

In order to make aircraft and rocket engine components able to cope with a serious load, NASA specialists have developed a new metal alloy with impressive characteristics: its strength is twice as high as that of modern analogs, and it is much more flexible. In addition, the development process has accelerated significantly due to the introduction of two innovative approaches. New material was created at

April 19, 2022
Fake News

Disinformation: Why facts matter in the European elections

Joe Lynam, a former business correspondent at the BBC, and now Disinformation Specialist at the European Commission spoke about why facts matter in the run up to the European elections. According to the European Commission, “His role is to tackle the scourge of Disinformation or ‘fake news’ as some in the White House like to call it.” Lynam chaired a panel discussion titled “How to fix our societies: facts, values,

February 14, 2019
Meta over Facebook

Texas sues Meta over Facebook's facial recognition practices

The Texas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Authorities allege that the social network’s now-retired facial recognition technology violates state law to protect user privacy. Fines for violations can run into hundreds of millions of dollars. Attorney General Ken Paxton said the collection of biometric data — in this case, facial geometry from photographs users uploaded from 2010 through the end of

February 15, 2022

