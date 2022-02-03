Humanity will be able to use all the energy of the Sun in 2371

There are several approaches to measuring the level of development of human civilization: population, the rise and fall of empires, and astronaut technology. Soviet radio engineer Nikolai Kardashev proposed his own scale in the 60s of the last century, based on the amount of energy that a civilization can use for its needs. A team of scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has calculated when we will achieve the status of a planetary civilization – in about 350 years.

According to this scale, there are three levels of technogenic development: a civilization of the first type uses all the energy resources of its planet, the second type can draw the energy of stars, and the third type can draw energy from its own galaxy. This idea was further developed by astrophysicist Carl Sagan, who supplemented the energy classification with information, writes Science Alert.

At this stage of development, humanity does not reach the civilization of the first type. On average, about 10 to the 16th power of solar energy reaches the Earth, and we use about 10 to the 13th power of watts, that is, so far our level is about 0.73.

Not bad, but it raises a curious question: is it even possible to achieve 100 percent energy consumption and keep the planet habitable?

This issue is being investigated by the authors of an article published on the arXiv website. Org. They focused on three main types of energy: fossil fuels, nuclear and renewable energy. And calculated their potential growth.

On the one hand, becoming a Type I civilization is quite easy. It is only necessary to make energy generation a top priority, and sooner or later it will happen. But each type of energy has its limitations. For example, climate change may occur such that the survival of the human species is threatened.

Therefore, scientists have adjusted the approach to make it more flexible, analyzed the limitations of each type of energy, and balanced them, taking into account the risks of climate change and pollution levels set by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the International Energy Agency.

As a result, it was found that even with realistic limitations, humanity is capable of becoming a civilization of the first type. True, only in 2371.

Another question is whether this is necessary.

According to Kardashev, in order for a civilization to move from a planetary type to a stellar one, it needs 10 billion times more energy. And here the Dyson sphere can come in handy, which only civilizations of a stellar or galactic type can build. Scientists from Taiwan took the idea of ​​a Dyson sphere as a starting point and analyzed the possibility of creating something similar around a black hole.