Humble startup Astra successfully launches its first payload into orbit

Startup Astra, after 6 years of preparation and a series of failures, successfully sent its first commercial cargo – several satellites – to an altitude of 525 km. The launch of the Rocket 3.3 disposable rocket did not go smoothly – at the calculated moment, the MCC did not receive data on the separation of the payload from the carrier, but after a while, the satellites got in touch and confirmed that they were in the target orbit. The uniqueness of Astra is in cheap disposable rockets, the cost of launching 150 kg to a height of 500 km is about $2.5 million.

Rocket 3.3 lifted off from the Kodiak Space Center in Alaska on March 15 at 12:22 p.m. local time. The takeoff was uneventful, with the cargo fairing successfully separated after the first stage engines were switched off and before the second stage separated. During the last launch, February 10, a wiring problem with the fairing separation system led to an accident.

The second stage engines shut down approximately 8 minutes and 35 seconds after liftoff. After 10 seconds, the separation of the cargo was supposed to take place, but there was no immediate confirmation. A little over an hour later, Astra chief executive Chris Kemp announced that the cargo had made contact with ground stations and confirmed the successful separation.

“The flight went well,” he said. “We were able to accurately deliver [the cargo] to a given orbit and declination at the first cosmic velocity.”

The devices were delivered to a heliosynchronous orbit at an altitude of 525 km, according to Space News.

The next three launches are scheduled for this spring and will take place, if all goes according to plan, at a spaceport in Florida.

Despite its success, Astra was not rewarded on the stock market. The company’s stock prices rose slightly after the start but fell again when it became known that there was no information about the separation of the cargo, and despite the absence of incidents, they lost 0.6% by the end of the day. According to a Deutsche Bank analyst, one successful launch is not enough for the market to react positively.

