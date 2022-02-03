Hybrid system produces electricity and water in the desert

Farming in remote arid regions requires water and electricity the most. Both problems are solved at once by an innovative system consisting of solar panels and moisture-absorbing hydrogel. It was developed by engineers from Saudi Arabia.

The WEC2P system, an integrated system for the production of water, electricity, and crops consist of photovoltaic panels placed on a layer of hydrogel. They form a beveled cover of a metal box with a chute at the bottom. At night, the box is left open so that the hydrogel can absorb moisture from the air. Close the lid during the day. Solar panels generate electricity, at the same time heating the hydrogel, writes New Atlas.

As a result, the moisture absorbed during the night evaporates and condenses on the walls of the box. As the water drains, it carries away excess heat, cooling the solar cells and increasing their performance by 9%. The collected industrial water can be used for irrigation – or, after additional treatment – for drinking.

The prototype has already undergone a brief two-week test in the Saudi Arabian desert. A box with a lid the size of a student’s desk generated 1519 Wh of electricity and two liters of water, which was poured over 60 spinach seeds. 57 sprouts reached 18 cm in height.

The developers of the technology are scientists from the Scientific and Technological University. King Abdullah (KAUST) — hopes that their development will help provide electricity and water to homes and fields in regions where there is no power grid and irrigation.

Last fall, the Israeli company Watergen introduced a new model of atmospheric water generators. Unlike previous models, this one has a compact enough body so that it can be taken out into the countryside or to the country house in the trunk of a car.