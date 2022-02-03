April 26, 2022 8:05 am
HyPoint hydrogen tanks will quadruple the range of aircraft

The revolutionary design of the cryogenic tank could radically transform aviation—even to the point where pure hydrogen passenger jets could fly four times farther than today’s dirty jet fuel, save up to 50%, and emit no carbon dioxide into the atmosphere at all.

Weight is the enemy of the aerospace industry, where every gram increases fuel consumption and costs more. Rising prices for traditional energy sources and the danger of pollution are forcing transport manufacturers to look for alternative solutions. These are mainly batteries or fuel cells. Compared to lithium batteries, hydrogen is preferred for aviation due to its high energy density, says New Atlas.

Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories from the USA has been working for many years on the creation of ultra-light cryogenic tanks from graphite fibers and other composite materials. Its latest development is tanks that are 75% lighter than “advanced aerospace cryogenic tanks (metal or composite)”. Tests proved their tightness after several cycles of cryo-thermal pressure, and according to the readiness of TRL technology (an indicator that NASA uses to evaluate programs), the tanks were assigned the sixth level, that is, the prototype was tested in working conditions.

To illustrate the significance of tank weight reduction for a light fuel like hydrogen, a typical mass fraction of a tank of compressed hydrogen is 10-11%. In other words, for every kilogram of hydrogen, there are 9 kg of containers.

The GTL tank is a tank with a height of 2.4 meters, a diameter of 1.2 meters, and a weight of 12 kg. If you add an apron and a vacuum dewar to it, then the total mass will be 67 kg. 150 kg of hydrogen fit inside. The mass fraction is only 70%, which allows you to add the weight of cryogenic equipment, pumps, and other things, and bring the final mass fraction of the system to 50%.

If the company’s assurances are true, then their development can be a real breakthrough. At a mass fraction of 50%, a hydrogen aircraft can stay in the air four times longer than jet fuel, and operating costs are halved. In addition, the carbon footprint disappears completely.

The German company H2FLY announced successful flight tests of the HY4 hydrogen aircraft. The device, accommodating four people, successfully took off and flew at an altitude of 2.2 kilometers.

