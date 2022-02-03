Hysata electrolyzer promises green hydrogen at $1.5 per kilo

Australian engineers from Hysata have created a hydrogen electrolyzer with an efficiency of 95%. According to the developers, in the coming years, the new system will reduce the cost of producing green fuel to $1.5 per kilogram. In addition to record-breaking efficiency, Hysata technology is also cheaper to install and operate than any existing industrial technology.

According to New Atlas, one kilogram of hydrogen contains 39.4 kWh of energy and typically requires about 52.5 kWh of energy to be produced using existing electrolyzers – plants that “extract” green fuel. The Australian company Hysata claims that its new system works much better – it needs 41.5 kWh of energy, that is, about 20% less. This creates an excellent basis for a commercially viable hydrogen economy.

The technology was developed in collaboration between scientists from the University of Wollongong and Hysata engineers. The authors explained that during the operation of conventional electrolyzers, bubbles are formed, which are contained in the electrolyte liquid. Such components do not conduct current and stick to electrodes, which greatly limits the potential of modern systems for the production of hydrogen.

To overcome this problem, Hysata created a new type of capillary-fed electrolyzer. A reservoir at the bottom of the cell keeps the electrolyte from contact with both the anode and cathode until it is drawn through the porous hydrophilic interelectrode separator using capillary action. Thus, the electrolyte is in direct contact with the electrodes, but only on one side, and hydrogen and oxygen gases are produced directly, without any interfering bubbles.

When testing the pilot plant, the developers confirmed that the performance of the electrolyser has increased significantly. With the new design, the power generation potential has increased to one kilogram of green hydrogen per 41.5 kWh of energy. The Hysata team noted that their platform achieved a record efficiency of 95%, well above that of pots of similar size.

“The Hysata cell was designed for ease of manufacture, scale-up, and installation, delivering an overall system efficiency of 95%, equivalent to 41.5 kWh/kg, compared to 75% efficiency for less efficient technologies in use today. For hydrogen producers, this will significantly reduce both the capital and operating costs of green hydrogen production,” said Hysata CTO Gerry Swiegers.

According to Hysata CEO Paul Barrett, the company intends to commercialize the new cell and increase its hydrogen production capacity to gigawatt scale by 2025. Hysata is currently working on a plan to build a pilot plant that will begin mass production of such units.