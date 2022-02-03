Hyundai to launch hydrogen and electric air taxis in 6-8 years

The South Korean concern Hyundai Motor Company has confirmed work on several air taxis as part of the development of urban air mobility (UAM). The company said it is designing both pure electric and hydrogen fuel cell air taxis. The first option involves short flights within cities, and the second – is long-haul flights over a distance of 200 to 1000 kilometers. Hyundai expects to commercialize its eVTOL and sVTOL by 2028.

Hyundai has announced a number of air taxi projects at the H2 Aero conference. The company said that the Supernal division, which was formed at the end of last year, will be responsible for its flying taxis. This enterprise will undertake the design, development, production, and maintenance of the devices. At the same time, Supernal is also interested in partnerships with third-party enterprises that are well acquainted with infrastructure projects and the aviation business, according to senior manager Yesh Premkumar.

As for the devices themselves, Supernal is talking about two models so far, according to New Atlas. The first, the all-electric SA-1, is positioned as an urban eVTOL. The design of this device resembles a DJI quadcopter with a small cabin for passengers and the pilot. SA-1 promises acceleration to 290 km / h, flying at an altitude of 300 to 600 meters, and fast charging from 0 to 100% in just 5-7 minutes. With a fully charged battery, eVTOL will be able to fly a little over 100 kilometers.

“eVTOLs are not designed for a range of more than 120 km. This is quite a long distance, today there are no cities that need longer flights. We looked at several design approaches and found that batteries are the best solution for this short-range,” said Premkumar.

For flights hundreds of miles away, Supernal is working on a hydrogen engine for the eSTOL, a short takeoff and landing craft. This model does not know how to take off from a standstill, but it does not need a classic runway either, since it needs a much shorter acceleration distance. The device does not yet have an official name. According to Supernal, hydrogen eSTOL will replace regional jets that fly between cities at distances of up to 1000 km.

When it comes to infrastructure, Supernal has taken an unusual approach. Instead of building its own hydrogen filling stations and electric chargers, the company relied on Hyundai. The parent company is already building matching stations for electric and hydrogen vehicles and believes the same facilities will be useful for air taxis.

Supernal’s current timeline suggests that the all-electric eVTOL will be ready for commercial flights in 2028, and the hydrogen eSTOL in 2030.