IEA proposes plan to reduce global oil purchases

Analysts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) have developed an aggressive strategy to reduce fossil fuel purchases. The new plan consists of ten points and includes tighter speed limits for cars, no cars on Sundays, and a partial transition to remote work. If these goals are met, the IEA experts believe, global demand will be reduced by 2.7 million barrels of oil per day over the next four months.

During a press conference on Zoom, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said that the modern oil market is in an “emergency” and the situation could worsen in the next few months. Therefore, the agency urgently developed a program that minimizes market volatility and has a positive impact on the environment. Moreover, the IEA proposes to maintain the new standards even after the work of the oil industry returns to normal.

“Reducing the use of oil should not remain a temporary measure. The proposed measures are desirable not only to improve energy security but also to address the problem of climate change and reduce air pollution,” the agency said in a report.

In proposals to reduce oil purchases, the IEA relies on strict regulation of the transport sector. The company proposes to reduce the speed limit for petrol vehicles by 10 km/h in all regions, as well as the change to public transport and bicycles once a week. According to another point, “remote work” can help in the fight against fossil fuels – the transition to working from home at least three days a week will significantly reduce the burden on public transport and reduce gasoline consumption in large cities.

Travel between cities should also become greener, the IEA said. This means that tourists should completely abandon air travel, and those who fly on business should make them rare. Here, the agency suggests paying attention to electric trains and, in particular, night flights. In addition, commercial companies should reduce their operations and shift part of their activities to electric cars.

The IEA also added that the governments of Europe and the United States already have all the necessary tools to implement the proposed strategy. At the same time, experts recognized that consumers may react negatively to some measures, therefore, countries that support the decarbonization of the economy should inform their citizens accordingly and explain to them the meaning of the new standards.