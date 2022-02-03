Immune system on a chip will accelerate the development of vaccines and drugs

The immune system is incredibly complex, but a new breakthrough will help scientists unlock much of its secrets. Harvard scientists have developed a more accurate lab-on-a-chip model of the human immune system that will provide a more efficient platform for studying how immune cells respond to vaccines and pathogens.

Most medical and biological research starts in laboratories, in Petri dishes, or in animal models, but these environments do not always best model what happens in a living person. As a result, many drugs that appear to be effective in mice do not live up to expectations.

In recent years, scientists have developed a method for modeling organs and other body tissues inside microfluidic devices. Labs-on-a-chip has been created that mimic the heart, lungs, intestines, kidneys, spleen, teeth, and placenta, and now experts from the Weiss Institute have added the immune system to the list, writes New Atlas.

The scientists grew T and B cells inside a device designed to mimic the physical conditions in which these cells exist in the human body. Initially, the researchers studied what would happen to them when they entered the tissues, but when the cells received an influx of nutrients, something unexpected was discovered.

T and B cells began to form three-dimensional structures resembling the lymphoid follicles found in the lymph nodes and other tissues involved in the functioning of the immune system. In particular, they began to form germinal centers that carry out complex immune responses.

Upon closer examination, the scientists found several biomarkers that indicated the health of these lymphoid follicles: they secreted the substance CXCL13, which is produced in response to chronic inflammation. B cells produced the AID enzyme, which activates them against certain antigens. Plasma cells have also been found that differentiate mature B cells to isolate antibodies.

“These findings are particularly encouraging because they confirm that we have a functional model that can be used to unlock the secrets of the human immune system, including how it responds to numerous types of pathogens,” said Pranav Prabhala, one of the study’s authors.

