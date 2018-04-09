IMO member states must back heavy fuel oil ban from Arctic Shipping

At a meeting of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) opens in London, UK, the Clean Arctic Alliance has called on IMO member states to support a proposal to ban heavy fuel oil (HFO) from Arctic shipping.

The proposal is one of several papers on HFO in Arctic shipping to be discussed at MEPC, with the proposal being co-sponsored by:

Finland;

Germany;

Iceland;

the Netherlands;

New Zealand;

Norway;

Sweden; and

The USA.

Dr Sian Prior, Lead Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance said: “The Arctic is under pressure – with climate change driving unseasonably high temperatures and extensive sea ice melt, IMO member states must act now to protect the region from the risk of heavy fuel oil spills and the damaging impacts of black carbon emissions. As a ban on the use and carriage of HFO as marine fuel in Arctic waters is the simplest and most effective mechanism for achieving this, the Clean Arctic Alliance commends the eight IMO member states that have co-sponsored a proposal calling for such a ban – and we urge other countries to support the proposal for during this week’s MEPC meeting,”

The risks of HFO in Arctic shipping

Previously, the IMO agreed to embark on a body of work aimed at mitigating the risks of HFO. The move was welcomed by the Clean Arctic Alliance, emphasising that a ban on the use and carriage as fuel by ships operating in the Arctic is the simplest and most effective way to mitigate the effects of HFO.

Heavy fuel oil is a polluting fossil fuel that powers ships through our seas and oceans; it accounts for around 80% of marine fuel used worldwide, and 75% of marine fuel currently carried in the Arctic is HFO.

Climate change is fuelling high winter temperatures and driving sea ice melt, opening up Arctic waters to shipping. As the sea ice recedes, larger, non-Arctic state-flagged vessels running on HFO are likely to divert to Arctic waters in search of shorter journey times. This, combined with an increase in Arctic state-flagged vessels targeting previously non-accessible resources, will greatly increase the risks of HFO spills.

If HFO is spilled in cold polar waters, the slow break down process makes it almost impossible to clean up. A HFO spill would have long-term devastating effects on Arctic indigenous communities, livelihoods and the marine ecosystems they depend upon.

HFO is also a greater source of harmful emissions of air pollutants, such as sulphur oxide, and particulate matter – including black carbon – than alternative fuels such as distillate fuel and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

When released on snow or ice, the climate warming effect of black carbon is up to five times more than when emitted at lower latitudes, such as in the tropics.