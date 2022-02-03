Impact of ultrasound on the retina can treat blindness

A simple non-invasive method of treatment will provide therapy without complex operations and expensive prostheses, the authors of the new technique said. The first experiments on mice demonstrated the potential of the technology for humans. Clinical studies are planned to be launched in the next 3-5 years.

One of the main causes of vision loss and blindness is the progressive degeneration of light-sensitive photoreceptors in the retina. In the new work, scientists from the University of Southern California drew attention to the nerve circuits, which, unlike degenerated photoreceptors, are well preserved. Experiments have shown that the activation of retinal neurons by ultrasound is a promising solution in the fight against blindness, writes EurekAlert.

In models of rats with blindness, the scientists found that high-frequency exposure activated small groups of neurons in the retina as if light signals acted upon and activated neurons in a healthy eye. Further observations showed that the activated neurons sent signals to the brain – to the area of ​​interaction with the optic nerve.

Scientists understand that a higher frequency exposure may be required for a person, but the technology is conceptually very promising for the non-invasive treatment of degenerative retinal diseases. They are currently refining their approach and plan to conduct pilot clinical trials in the next 3-5 years. If successful, the technology will provide therapy without complicated surgeries and expensive prostheses.

Diabetes is one of the most common risk factors for blindness today. It is estimated that more than 400 million people with diabetes are at risk. Recently, scientists from China showed that an experimental drug reduces damage to the eyes by 95%.