April 14, 2022 5:36 pm
Improved CAR T cell therapy kills solid tumors in 12 days

Currently, this method of immunotherapy is effective only against blood cancers, but now scientists have developed a way to deal with solid tumors, which make up the vast majority of cancer cases. The technology was improved by a hydrogel, which was placed near the tumor as a “factory” for the production of T-cells.

CAR T-cell therapy is the reprogramming of a patient’s lymphocytes in the laboratory, which are then returned to the body for enhanced cancer-fighting. Currently, the cells are administered via infusions, so they soon begin to circulate in the bloodstream. Meanwhile, the so-called solid tumors usually easily fend off the attacks of cancer cells, remaining invulnerable to treatment.

“Today, much of the effort to improve CAR T-cell therapy is focused on how to make better cells. We are paying more attention to how to make them more effective in the body, ”explains author Eric Appel from Stanford University.

His team has developed a biodegradable polymer and cellulose hydrogel that contains T cells and specialized signaling proteins.

This composition is easily introduced into the body through a syringe, and already inside it acquires a stronger structure. The hydrogel is injected directly near the tumor, creating a kind of factory for the continuous attack of the released T-cells.

Testing the treatment in mouse models showed that hydrogel-enhanced CAR T-cell therapy cured cancer in 12 days. It is noteworthy that when the hydrogel was injected on the opposite side of the body from the tumor, the result was similar – all tumors disappeared, but it took about twice as long.

It is important to note that the therapy did not cause side effects, and the gel completely decomposed in the body within a few weeks.

While there is still more work to be done, overall, the results suggest a simple and effective avenue for cancer therapy, the authors concluded.

Today, there are other experimental ways to improve CAR T-cell therapy. For example, scientists have recently shown that the effect can be enhanced by using mRNA vaccines, as well as by reducing the time for preparing T cells outside the body.

