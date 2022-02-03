In March, a fragment of a Chinese rocket, not SpaceX, will collide with the moon

Project Pluto astronomical software developer Bill Gray, who said SpaceX would be responsible for creating a new crater on the moon, admitted he was “mistaken” and on March 4, a piece of a Chinese rocket will crash into the moon.

Last month, Gray announced that the upper stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is on a trajectory that intersects with the path of the moon. This rocket launched the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Deep Space Climate Observatory, or DSCOVR, on February 11, 2015.

The developer tracked the rocket stage for years, and in early January it passed within 6,000 miles (9.6 thousand km) of the surface of the moon, and gravity turned it on a trajectory leading to a collision with the satellite.

Observations by other amateur astronomers have confirmed that the object will crash into Hertzsprung, an old lunar crater 315 miles (507 km) wide.

The developer who runs Horizons, an online database that can generate the locations and orbits of nearly 1.2 million objects in the solar system, contacted Gray. He looked up archival records and found out that the object was first discovered in March 2015, about a month after the launch of DSCOVR. He was given the designation WE0913A. However, it turned out that WE0913A revolves around the Earth, and not around the Sun, that is, it is not an asteroid, but an object of terrestrial origin. Then Gray suggested that it could be part of the rocket that launched DSCOVR. Further data confirmed that WE0913A passed by the Moon two days after DSCOVR launched.

Now Gray clarifies that his mistake was that he thought that DSCOVR was launched on a trajectory to the Moon and used its gravity to turn the spacecraft to its final destination about a million miles from Earth. But, as the developer who contacted him pointed out, DSCOVR was actually launched on a straight trajectory that did not pass by the Moon.

SpaceX has not commented on the information all this time. The expert suggested that the company probably did not even track the second stage of its rocket, which was unlikely to pose a danger to any satellites.

After Gray discovered the error, he reviewed other launches in previous months, focusing on those objects heading for the Moon. there were not so many of them. The most likely candidate was the Changzheng 3C rocket, which launched the Chinese spacecraft Change-5 T1 on October 23, 2014. This spacecraft circled the Moon and headed back to Earth, dropping a small return capsule that landed in Mongolia. It was a test that preceded the Change 5 mission in 2020, which successfully collected moon rocks and dust and returned them to Earth for study.

Computer simulations of WE0913A’s orbit showed that the object was due to make a close flyby of the Moon on October 28, five days after the Chinese launch.

In addition, according to Gray, the orbital data from the CubeSat that was attached to the third stage of the Long March rocket was “pretty much a carbon copy” of WE0913A.

Now, amateur astronomers say that the collision of the rocket stage with the Moon will occur on March 4 at 15:26 Moscow time, but, since it is expected on the backside of the satellite, earth-based telescopes and satellites will not be able to fix the incident.