May 15, 2022 8:33 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

In the intestines found signs of concussion

In the intestines found signs of concussion

Now scientists plan to use the composition of the microbiota to diagnose the condition and predict the recovery period. Doctors today rely heavily on subjective assessments of patients, which can negatively affect health in the future.

Altering the position of the brain inside the skull can cause damage to nerve cells, but in mild to moderate trauma, such microscopic damage is not visible on X-ray, CT, or MRI. While the subjective symptoms of patients, such as dizziness, nausea, headaches and blurred vision, remain the leading signs of concussion after injury, however, the discovery of American scientists may change existing approaches to diagnosis.

The researchers worked with male soccer players, who are more likely than others to be at risk of head injuries. Analyzing samples of blood, stool and saliva, they found obvious signs of concussion in the gut microbiota, reports EurekAlert.

After a concussion, patients dramatically reduced levels of two types of bacteria that are normally present in abundance in healthy people. In addition, scientists have established a correlation between blood proteins that are associated with traumatic brain injuries and these bacteria.

“Because the central nervous system is closely related to the intestinal enteric nervous system, head injuries inevitably lead to changes in the microbiota,” explained author Sonia Villapol.

After an injury, the inflammatory response triggers circulating proteins and other molecules in the blood to disrupt the gut’s protective barrier and cause changes in the gut that affect metabolism.

The findings now need to be confirmed in a larger sample of women. Scientists hope that the results will form the basis of a simple laboratory test that will not only provide early diagnosis of a concussion, but also help track the dynamics of the condition and, after the normal composition of the bacteria, report the final recovery.

Previously, another team  showed that a concussion can be detected by a urinalysis. They also identified unique biomarkers for this condition.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Evolution prefers simple algorithms, so we encounter symmetry everywhere

Evolution prefers simple algorithms, so we encounter symmetry everywhere

Symmetry shows up everywhere in nature, from sunflowers to starfish. It’s not just about looks – the molecular machines that keep our cells running are also strikingly symmetrical. An international team of biologists, mathematicians, and computer scientists has concluded that evolution has a built-in predisposition for symmetry. “Imagine that you need to explain to a friend how to lay tiles on the floor, and you need to

March 16, 2022
Created an accurate non-invasive glucose monitoring sensor

Created an accurate non-invasive glucose monitoring sensor

California-based biosensor developer Rockley Photonics has teamed up with medical device supplier Medtronic on a versatile health monitoring gadget. The partners’ goal is to create a “health holy grail” that will non-invasively read the levels of sugar, lactic acid, hydration, and alcohol in the human body. Rockley Photonics already has a foundation – the startup has previously created a prototype of the Bioptx system with a

March 13, 2022
High-ranking US Federal Reserve officials will be banned from owning cryptocurrencies

High-ranking US Federal Reserve officials will be banned from owning cryptocurrencies

After the entry into force of the new rules, Fed employees are required to obtain approval to purchase securities within 45 days and disclose information about their investments. The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has adopted new rules that prohibit high-ranking Federal Reserve System (FRS) officials from owning cryptocurrencies. The department announced this in a press release.   In addition to cryptocurrencies, officials are prohibited from buying and

February 20, 2022
Construction of super-large data centers

The Netherlands imposes a moratorium on the construction of super-large data centers

Companies wishing to get permission to build new hyper-scale-class data centers in the Netherlands in the near future may have to wait. The government announced a moratorium on the issuance of new permits for a period of 9 months. And this is not the first case – in 2019-2020. in Amsterdam, there was a ban on the construction of data centers, after which the requirements for them were tightened. The

February 18, 2022
Scientists study why music and art therapy help with brain disorders

Scientists study why music and art therapy help with brain disorders

Art therapy is increasingly used to treat brain disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. Most art therapy methods have not yet passed rigorous scientific testing. To officially legalize these techniques, artists and brain scientists have launched an initiative called the NeuroArts Blueprint. The NeuroArts Blueprint is the result of a partnership between the Johns Hopkins International Arts + Mind Lab Center for

February 21, 2022
The origin of tics in the brain

The origin of tics in the brain

The finding of a common brain network involved in the generation of motor and verbal compulsions could favor the use of neurostimulation for the treatment of severe Tourette’s syndrome. Tics are rapid, involuntary vocalizations or movements. Vocal and motor compulsions often occur together, as in Tourette syndrome. Some of those affected suffer greatly from tics and uncontrollable exclamations, since the people they meet often react with incomprehension

February 21, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022