In the intestines found signs of concussion

Now scientists plan to use the composition of the microbiota to diagnose the condition and predict the recovery period. Doctors today rely heavily on subjective assessments of patients, which can negatively affect health in the future.

Altering the position of the brain inside the skull can cause damage to nerve cells, but in mild to moderate trauma, such microscopic damage is not visible on X-ray, CT, or MRI. While the subjective symptoms of patients, such as dizziness, nausea, headaches and blurred vision, remain the leading signs of concussion after injury, however, the discovery of American scientists may change existing approaches to diagnosis.

The researchers worked with male soccer players, who are more likely than others to be at risk of head injuries. Analyzing samples of blood, stool and saliva, they found obvious signs of concussion in the gut microbiota, reports EurekAlert.

After a concussion, patients dramatically reduced levels of two types of bacteria that are normally present in abundance in healthy people. In addition, scientists have established a correlation between blood proteins that are associated with traumatic brain injuries and these bacteria.

“Because the central nervous system is closely related to the intestinal enteric nervous system, head injuries inevitably lead to changes in the microbiota,” explained author Sonia Villapol.

After an injury, the inflammatory response triggers circulating proteins and other molecules in the blood to disrupt the gut’s protective barrier and cause changes in the gut that affect metabolism.

The findings now need to be confirmed in a larger sample of women. Scientists hope that the results will form the basis of a simple laboratory test that will not only provide early diagnosis of a concussion, but also help track the dynamics of the condition and, after the normal composition of the bacteria, report the final recovery.

Previously, another team showed that a concussion can be detected by a urinalysis. They also identified unique biomarkers for this condition.