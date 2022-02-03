“Indestructible” desalination device costs $4 and runs on sunlight

The lack of clean water affects a significant part of the world’s population. Existing desalination plants require regular membrane replacement and are powered by electricity. Engineers from the US and China have created a device that is powered by sunlight, shows the efficiency of converting solar energy into water vapor with an efficiency of more than 80% and costs $4 per square meter.

Clogging of the desalination system is one of the main problems of this method of water purification. During the filtration process, salts and other contaminants accumulate in the membrane or other surfaces of the device and impair its performance. Constant cleaning of the membrane or its replacement is required. Engineers from MIT and Shanghai Transportation University came up with a new design, says New Atlas.

The floating system consists of several layers. Material with holes with a diameter of 2.5 mm absorbs water from below, forming a thin layer of liquid above it. With the help of a dark material that absorbs the sun’s rays, the water layer is heated until the moisture evaporates. Then it settles in the form of condensate on a sloping surface and fills the tank with drinking water.

Salt accumulates in the remaining water, and this is where the developers’ idea comes into play: the holes in the perforated material are just the right size to allow natural circulation. The warmer water from above, which now has a higher concentration of salts, moves down into the cool water reservoir. A new layer of water comes in its place, and the cycle repeats.

In tests, the system showed the conversion of solar energy into water vapor with an efficiency of over 80%, even when the mass concentration of salt in the liquid increased to 20%. After a week of operation, no salt crystals were found in the device itself.

It is also important that the system is made of everyday materials, so it must be scalable and extremely cheap. According to the authors’ calculations, a device with a surface area of ​​1 sq. m will provide drinking water for the daily needs of one family, and the materials for its creation will cost only $4.

By improving this technology, the authors hope to provide drinking water to remote regions and developing countries, as well as to use it to deal with emergencies where the water supply is disrupted.

Engineers at Caltech developed last year a new system that draws clean water from two different sources – it treats polluted water during the day and collects mist droplets at night. One square meter of the membrane will allow, according to their calculations, to receive up to 34 liters of drinking water daily.