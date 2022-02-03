Intel, TSMC, Samsung and other IT giants create a new chiplet assembly standard

Leading IT companies from the West, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan have united in a new consortium to develop microprocessors. According to Asia Nikkei, the partners’ goal is to standardize connections between chiplets. The initiative is called Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) and has already brought first results. The developers created the first version of the UCIe 1.0 specification – a chipset that defines the types of inter-chip connections and all the main aspects of their implementation.

The coalition consists of ten major companies: AMD, Advanced Semiconductor Engineer, Arm, Google Cloud, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung, and TSMC. The UCIe standard, developed by companies, aims to simplify the connections between hardware and software. If the project develops in accordance with the plans of the partners, in the foreseeable future, developers will learn to “mix and match” chiplets from different brands. And in the future, this approach will make it possible to create an “ideal system on a chip.”

“The UCIe standard will be a key enabler for system innovations that leverage heterogeneous compute engines and accelerators to deliver the best solutions optimized for performance, cost, and energy efficiency,” said Mark Papermaster, AMD Executive Vice President, and CTO.

The current UCIe 1.0 specification covers the physical and logical chip-to-chip I/O layers, protocols, and software stacks that use PCI Express and Compute Express Link, which is popular in the computer industry. Thus, members of the alliance create a single ecosystem for complex microcircuits – such chips will work on the basis of a multi-chip design. This technique is useful both in the production of consumer devices and in industrial-level systems.

It is important to note that the use of the PCIe and CXL protocols will also make it easier to design high bandwidth, low latency connections. The latter, in terms of their speed characteristics, are suitable for both working with memory and I / O blocks. In addition, UCIe provides support for connecting devices outside the chips, which allows you to organize electrical and optical connections with external components.

Members of the coalition noted that they are ready for cooperation and proposals from other companies. During this year, members will continue to form the UCIe industry organization and accept new alliance membership applications. It is assumed that after the completion of work on the standardization of UCIe 1.0, the members of the alliance will continue to cooperate and move on to the creation of the next generation of UCIe.