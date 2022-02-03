Is ChatGPT More Revolutionary Than the Metaverse? Bill Gates speaks his mind

Bill Gates, the famous founder of Microsoft, is not a big fan of the metaverse. On the other hand, the billionaire has a lot of praise for generative artificial intelligences like ChatGPT.

Like every year, Bill Gates hosted a Q&A session on Reddit. Not surprisingly, the Microsoft founder was bombarded with questions from Internet users. One of them asked the billionaire, who remains one of the ten richest people in the world, about the metaverse.

Metaverse, false revolution?

The computer researcher does not hide his skepticism about the worlds available in virtual and augmented reality. According to him, Web 3, this decentralized version of the Internet based on the blockchain, is not such a fundamental achievement:

“I don’t think Web3 is that important or that the metaverse itself is revolutionary.”

This isn’t the first time Bill Gates has attacked Web 3. Last year, he vehemently criticized one of the key elements of the metaverse: non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In his opinion, the entire NFT market is a huge speculative bubble with no value.

In his Reddit responses, Bill Gates doesn’t seem to completely dismiss the metaverse. The billionaire is content that the revolution promised by virtual worlds will require other innovations to achieve his goals. According to Gates, the metaverse represented by Meta (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation) and its competitors is not as big a revolution as the Internet was.

However, at the end of 2021, he predicted the appearance of encounters in the metaverse. In his annual review, Bill Gates stated that he expects a massive revolution in office work accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic:

“In the next two or three years, I predict that most virtual meetings will move from a 2D grid of camera images […] to a metaverse – a 3D space with digital avatars.”

A look into the future

On the other hand, Bill Gates was very enthusiastic about artificial intelligence. For a computer pioneer, AI is “a completely revolutionary phenomenon.” He said he was impressed by the prowess of generative intelligences such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has been making a lot of noise in recent weeks:

“It gives a glimpse of what’s to come. I’m impressed with the whole approach and the level of innovation.”

Like its co-founder, Microsoft was very interested in the success of ChatGPT. Ahead of the launch of the chatbot, the US firm has invested $1 billion to fund the startup. Microsoft is reportedly considering spending another $10 billion in hopes of integrating ChatGPT into some of its products. For example, a company would like to add a chatbot to Bing, its search engine, to compete with Google. Generative AI will also enrich programs such as PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook.

“I’m still at Microsoft, so I’m keeping a close eye on what’s going on,” Gates says.

He believes that artificial intelligence will have a huge impact on the world. The philanthropist believes that an intelligent chatbot will eventually be able to help teachers or doctors. AI is better than humans at getting kids interested in math, Gates said. Likewise, the technology could provide medical care to “people in Africa who don’t have access to a doctor.” Bill Gates is apparently exploring these opportunities through the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Philanthropic Foundation, which is dedicated to fighting poverty and disease.