ispace lunar lander reaches farthest point from earth

Japanese company ispace, which builds a series of lunar landers, has announced that Mission 1 of the HAKUTO-R program has achieved the fifth of 10 stated goals. The M1 mission, which departed Cape Canaveral on December 11, 2022 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 spacecraft, is particularly significant for what it represents. The Lander, used by ispace, is in fact the first lunar lander to be entirely built and operated by a private company. If the mission is successful, it will also validate the development of the lander, paving the way for all future missions planned by the company.

ispace, after completing the first two missions of the HAKUTO-R program (the second is scheduled for 2025), envisages up to 10 different launches by the end of the decade. The goal is to create a real inexpensive transport logistics for the delivery of goods and scientific experiments to the Moon.

Thus, the M1 mission is progressing well, and, as planned, a month after departure, it reached the fifth of ten goals. At this stage, the M1 mission was to demonstrate the navigation capabilities of the lander in deep space. It was also intended to demonstrate the capabilities of orbital maneuvering and cruising in the medium term. And so it happened, and the Japanese company immediately announced that it had achieved its goal. Following two orbital maneuvers performed on December 15 and January 2, ispace announced that the lander’s maneuverability is solid and ready for the third, most delicate maneuver, on January 20.

At the time of ispace’s announcement, the lander was in space at a distance of approximately 1.34 million kilometers from Earth. At the time of the third corrective maneuver to the Moon, the descent vehicle will be approximately 1.4 million kilometers from our planet. From December 11 to January 11, when ispace reached a milestone, the lander maintained stable navigation according to protocol.

The near future of the M1 mission envisages that the lander will use the gravitational forces of the Moon (and the Earth) to perform maneuvers in deep space before entering lunar orbit. If all goes according to plan, the landing platform will be ready for launch by the end of March. At the same time, M1 will achieve the sixth of the ten mentioned goals. The Japanese company has already announced that these maneuvers and the entry into lunar orbit (Target #7) will be announced in due course.

The special orbit in which the device was located was chosen not only to save fuel, but also in order to deliver it so far from Earth, in a special environment that allowed its technology and resistance to deep space conditions to be tested.