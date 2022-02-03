It will be difficult for colonists to communicate on Mars due to anomalies in the speed of sound

An international team of researchers analyzed the sounds recorded by the Perseverance rover and calculated the speed of sound on the planet. It turned out to be expectedly lower than on Earth. At the same time, an interesting feature was discovered: different sound frequencies move on Mars at different speeds. If colonists ever settle there, it will be difficult for them to communicate.

The Perseverance spacecraft, made by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, landed on Mars just over a year ago, in February 2021, and has been studying the planet’s surface in the area of ​​the Lake crater ever since. For the first time, the rover’s instruments include two microphones, so you can hear what the Red Planet sounds like on the Perseverance website.

Scientists analyzed the collected audio data and established the speed of sound on Mars, writes Phys.org. Listening to laser shots on the Martian soil while collecting samples, they measured the time it took for the sound from the laser to hit the rock to reach the microphone. Calculations have shown that sound on this planet propagates at a speed of 240 m/s. On Earth, the speed of sound in air is approximately 335 m/s.

The researchers also found that different frequencies of sound travel at different speeds. Above 400 Hz, the speed increases by about 10 m/s. This means that talking on Mars will not be easy, since individual speech sounds will reach the listener’s ears at different times, making it difficult to perceive.

In addition, the microphone was able to measure the surface temperature of Mars near the rover. By recording physical measurements each time the Perseverance fired a laser beam, the researchers were able to calculate rapid temperature changes.

Scientists are going to monitor the fluctuations in the speed of sound throughout the year to identify and analyze likely changes during the winter months and dust storms.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicts that the first astronauts will be able to land on Mars in 2029. And they will fly there, of course, on a new-generation Starship rocket, which is being developed by his company.