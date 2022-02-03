March 24, 2022 10:46 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

It will be difficult for colonists to communicate on Mars due to anomalies in the speed of sound

It will be difficult for colonists to communicate on Mars due to anomalies in the speed of sound

An international team of researchers analyzed the sounds recorded by the Perseverance rover and calculated the speed of sound on the planet. It turned out to be expectedly lower than on Earth. At the same time, an interesting feature was discovered: different sound frequencies move on Mars at different speeds. If colonists ever settle there, it will be difficult for them to communicate.

The Perseverance spacecraft, made by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, landed on Mars just over a year ago, in February 2021, and has been studying the planet’s surface in the area of ​​the Lake crater ever since. For the first time, the rover’s instruments include two microphones, so you can hear what the Red Planet sounds like on the Perseverance website.

Scientists analyzed the collected audio data and established the speed of sound on Mars, writes Phys.org. Listening to laser shots on the Martian soil while collecting samples, they measured the time it took for the sound from the laser to hit the rock to reach the microphone. Calculations have shown that sound on this planet propagates at a speed of 240 m/s. On Earth, the speed of sound in air is approximately 335 m/s.

The researchers also found that different frequencies of sound travel at different speeds. Above 400 Hz, the speed increases by about 10 m/s. This means that talking on Mars will not be easy, since individual speech sounds will reach the listener’s ears at different times, making it difficult to perceive.

In addition, the microphone was able to measure the surface temperature of Mars near the rover. By recording physical measurements each time the Perseverance fired a laser beam, the researchers were able to calculate rapid temperature changes.

Scientists are going to monitor the fluctuations in the speed of sound throughout the year to identify and analyze likely changes during the winter months and dust storms.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicts that the first astronauts will be able to land on Mars in 2029. And they will fly there, of course, on a new-generation Starship rocket, which is being developed by his company.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Cognitive abilities are significantly reduced after COVID-19

Cognitive abilities are significantly reduced after COVID-19

This conclusion was made by scientists from the University of Cambridge, observing patients for three months after recovery. Cognitive problems are observed regardless of the severity of the infection and are manifested by various symptoms. For this reason, doctors are actively urging those who have been ill to contact clinics for the study of the “long covid”, which have begun to open across the UK. “Long-term COVID-19

March 21, 2022
Bioeconomy

The bioeconomy: Fungal biotechnology and wood lignocellulosic biomass

According to the bioeconomy model, fungal biotechnology allows the environmentally friendly conversion of ligocellulosic biomass in higher value-added compounds. The role of biotechnology in the global economy, promoted by the technological advances of the last decade, has enormously contributed to the bioeconomy, which refers to all economic activities based on the invention, development, production and use of processes and products of biological origin. Advances in

April 3, 2019
Nervous system

A well-known neurologist is sure: “Reality is a product of our nervous system”

British neurologist Guy Leshziner specializes in the treatment of epilepsy and sleep disorders. He has lectured on BBC Radio and published The Man Who Tasted the World, which deals with the relationship between our sensory experience and the reality it constructs. The Guardian publishes an interview with a scientist. It has become commonplace in cognitive neuroscience to compare perception to a controlled hallucination. Leshziner explains this phenomenon in this way:

February 10, 2022
Third patient cured of HIV with stem cells

The third patient was cured of HIV with stem cells

Scientists report first mixed-race female patients cured of HIV by stem cell transplant. Until now, scientists have used bone marrow stem cell transplantation, but now they have presented results using cord blood stem cells. This technology can greatly expand the availability of treatment. Currently, bone marrow transplantation requires a donor who fully meets certain criteria for compatibility with the diseased. Sometimes donors can be found among relatives,

February 16, 2022
Immune system on a chip will accelerate the development of vaccines and drugs

Immune system on a chip will accelerate the development of vaccines and drugs

The immune system is incredibly complex, but a new breakthrough will help scientists unlock much of its secrets. Harvard scientists have developed a more accurate lab-on-a-chip model of the human immune system that will provide a more efficient platform for studying how immune cells respond to vaccines and pathogens. Most medical and biological research starts in laboratories, in Petri dishes, or in animal models, but these

March 16, 2022
Secrets of brain function and neurological disease

Probe that accurately records signals from neurons could help study tumors and epilepsy

Researchers have created a high-resolution probe that could help unlock the secrets of brain function and neurological disease. Scientists still do not know how brain cells communicate with each other, so the authors of the new work have created a probe that records signals from neurons with unprecedented clarity and accuracy. He can help uncover these secrets. Previously, the researchers created the Neuropixels probe, which is a research

February 16, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022